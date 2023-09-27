News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Manchester City – Dummett, Livramento, Isak and Joelinton all start

The confirmed Newcastle team v Manchester City has now been announced.

Eddie Howe hoping NUFC can build further on a very good past week.

Three clean sheets, two wins and a draw.

The Champions League point picked up at the San Siro, sandwiched between the Premier League victories over Brentford and Sheffield United.

A win against all conquering Manchester City in this Carabao Cup third round tie, would lift this positive run of results another big notch.

If Eddie Howe can get the win, then the fourth round draw (takes place tonight after our game, you can watch on Sky Sports) will have at least six clubs from outside the Premier League in the last sixteen.

Newcastle team v Manchester City:

Pope; Livramento, Lascelles, Dummett, Targett, Tonali, Miley, Hall, Murphy, Isak, Joelinton

Eddie Howe making 10 (TEN!) changes:

IN

Livramento, Lascelles, Dummett, Targett, Tonali, Miley, Hall, Murphy, Isak, Joelinton

OUT

Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Anderson, Almiron, Wilson, Barnes

So only Nick Pope starting out of the eleven who were selected against Sheffield United.

SUBS:

Karius, Trippier, Schar, Gordon, Ritchie, Manquillo, Almiron, Anderson, Bruno

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Wednesday 27 September 2023 – Newcastle v Man City (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 30 September 2023 – Newcastle v Burnley (3pm)

Wednesday 4 October 2023 – Newcastle v PSG (8pm) TNT Sports

Sunday 8 October 2023 – West Ham v Newcastle (2pm)

Saturday 21 October 2023 – Newcastle v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports