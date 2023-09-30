Confirmed Newcastle team v Burnley – Lascelles, Gordon, Isak, Bruno all start
The confirmed Newcastle team v Burnley has now been announced.
Eddie Howe hoping NUFC can can complete an excellent fortnight of performances and results.
Four clean sheets, three wins and a draw.
The Champions League point picked up at the San Siro, sandwiched between the Premier League victories over Brentford and Sheffield United.
Then a win against all conquering Manchester City in their Carabao Cup third round tie, lifting this positive run of results another big notch.
If Eddie Howe can get another victory and Nick Pope another clean sheet, that would make it a near perfection past fortnight.
Newcastle team v Burnley:
Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Anderson, Almiron, Isak, Gordon
Eddie Howe making eight changes from Man City:
IN
Trippier, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Anderson, Gordon, Almiron
OUT
Livramento, Dummett, Targett, Tonali, Miley, Hall, Murphy, Joelinton
SUBS:
Dubravka, Dummett, Joelinton,Tonali, Ritchie, Targett, Hall, Livramento, Murphy
Newcastle United upcoming matches:
Saturday 30 September 2023 – Newcastle v Burnley (3pm)
Wednesday 4 October 2023 – Newcastle v PSG (8pm) TNT Sports
Sunday 8 October 2023 – West Ham v Newcastle (2pm)
Saturday 21 October 2023 – Newcastle v Crystal Palace (3pm)
Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports
Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports
Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Manchester United v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports
Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports
Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports
