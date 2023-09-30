News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Burnley – Lascelles, Gordon, Isak, Bruno all start

The confirmed Newcastle team v Burnley has now been announced.

Eddie Howe hoping NUFC can can complete an excellent fortnight of performances and results.

Four clean sheets, three wins and a draw.

The Champions League point picked up at the San Siro, sandwiched between the Premier League victories over Brentford and Sheffield United.

Then a win against all conquering Manchester City in their Carabao Cup third round tie, lifting this positive run of results another big notch.

If Eddie Howe can get another victory and Nick Pope another clean sheet, that would make it a near perfection past fortnight.

Newcastle team v Burnley:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Anderson, Almiron, Isak, Gordon

Eddie Howe making eight changes from Man City:

IN

Trippier, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Anderson, Gordon, Almiron

OUT

Livramento, Dummett, Targett, Tonali, Miley, Hall, Murphy, Joelinton

SUBS:

Dubravka, Dummett, Joelinton,Tonali, Ritchie, Targett, Hall, Livramento, Murphy

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Saturday 30 September 2023 – Newcastle v Burnley (3pm)

Wednesday 4 October 2023 – Newcastle v PSG (8pm) TNT Sports

Sunday 8 October 2023 – West Ham v Newcastle (2pm)

Saturday 21 October 2023 – Newcastle v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Manchester United v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports