Confirmed Newcastle team v Brighton – Targett, Burn, Tonali, Joelinton all start
The confirmed Newcastle team v Brighton has now been announced.
Eddie Howe hoping NUFC can bounce back from consecutive defeats to Man City and Liverpool.
Newcastle United have a decent record against Brighton recently, with two wins and two draws the most recent four times they have met.
Newcastle team v Brighton:
Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Targett, Bruno, Joelinton, Tonali, Gordon, Almiron, Isak
So just the one change.
An enforced one for Eddie Howe as Sven Botman left out due to injury, Dan Burn presumably moving into the middle and Matt Target coming in on the left.
Great to see Joelinton ok to start after recovering from his knock against Liverpool
Subs:
Dubravka, Lascelles, Wilson, Barnes, Livramento, Anderson, Longstaff, Murphy, Hall
Lewis Hall comes into the matchday squad for the first time.
Newcastle United upcoming matches:
Saturday 2 September 2023 – Brighton v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports
Sunday 17 September 2023 – Newcastle v Brentford (4.30pm) Sky Sports (*Set to be moved after Champions League draw on 31 August 2023 saw AC Milan match scheduled on the Tuesday)
Tuesday 19 September – AC Milan v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports
Sunday 24 September 2023 – Sheff Utd v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports
Wednesday 27 September 2023 – Newcastle v Man City (8pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 30 September 2023 – Newcastle v Burnley (3pm)
Wednesday 4 October 2023 – Newcastle v PSG (8pm) TNT Sports
Sunday 8 October 2023 – West Ham v Newcastle (3pm)
Saturday 21 October 2023 – Newcastle v Crystal Palace (3pm)
Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports
Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports
