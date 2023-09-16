News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Brentford – Pope, Bruno, Botman, Wilson, Barnes all start

The confirmed Newcastle team v Brentford has now been announced.

Eddie Howe hoping NUFC can bounce back from a trio of defeats to Man City, Liverpool and Brighton.

Newcastle United having won 5-1 and 2-1 last season against Brentford and the only time the Bees have ever won at St James’ Park was back in 1934.

Newcastle team v Brentford:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Anderson, Gordon, Wilson, Barnes

So five changes..

IN

Botman, Longstaff, Anderson, Wilson, Barnes

OUT

Targett, Joelinton, Almiron, Tonali, Isak

SUBS:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Tonali, Targett, Isak, Hall, Livramento, Murphy, Almiron

Is this the best NUFC bench ever???

Great to see Sandro Tonali ok to make the matchday squad today after his injury scare.

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Saturday 16 September 2023 – Newcastle v Brentford (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 19 September – AC Milan v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Sunday 24 September 2023 – Sheff Utd v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 27 September 2023 – Newcastle v Man City (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 30 September 2023 – Newcastle v Burnley (3pm)

Wednesday 4 October 2023 – Newcastle v PSG (8pm) TNT Sports

Sunday 8 October 2023 – West Ham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 21 October 2023 – Newcastle v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports