Confirmed Newcastle team v Brentford – Pope, Bruno, Botman, Wilson, Barnes all start
The confirmed Newcastle team v Brentford has now been announced.
Eddie Howe hoping NUFC can bounce back from a trio of defeats to Man City, Liverpool and Brighton.
Newcastle United having won 5-1 and 2-1 last season against Brentford and the only time the Bees have ever won at St James’ Park was back in 1934.
Newcastle team v Brentford:
Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Anderson, Gordon, Wilson, Barnes
So five changes..
IN
Botman, Longstaff, Anderson, Wilson, Barnes
OUT
Targett, Joelinton, Almiron, Tonali, Isak
SUBS:
Dubravka, Lascelles, Tonali, Targett, Isak, Hall, Livramento, Murphy, Almiron
Is this the best NUFC bench ever???
Great to see Sandro Tonali ok to make the matchday squad today after his injury scare.
Newcastle United upcoming matches:
Saturday 16 September 2023 – Newcastle v Brentford (5.30pm) Sky Sports
Tuesday 19 September – AC Milan v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports
Sunday 24 September 2023 – Sheff Utd v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports
Wednesday 27 September 2023 – Newcastle v Man City (8pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 30 September 2023 – Newcastle v Burnley (3pm)
Wednesday 4 October 2023 – Newcastle v PSG (8pm) TNT Sports
Sunday 8 October 2023 – West Ham v Newcastle (3pm)
Saturday 21 October 2023 – Newcastle v Crystal Palace (3pm)
Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports
Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports
If you would like to feature on The Mag, submit your article to contribute@themag.co.uk