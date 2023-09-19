News

Confirmed Newcastle team v AC Milan – Murphy, Tonali, Isak, Schar, Trippier all start

The confirmed Newcastle team v AC Milan has now been announced.

Eddie Howe hoping NUFC can kick off their Champions League group with a win.

The first Newcastle United Champions League match in twenty years.

Newcastle team v AC Milan:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Tonali, Murphy, Isak, Gordon

So three changes..

IN

Murphy, Tonali, Isak

OUT

Anderson, Wilson, Barnes

SUBS:

Karius, Harris, Dummett, Lascelles, Wilson, Targett, Barnes, Hall, Livramento, Almiron, Anderson, Lewis Miley

Young goalkeeper Harris in the squad amongst the subs, as well as Karius. No sign of Dubravka and Gillespie though.

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Tuesday 19 September – AC Milan v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Sunday 24 September 2023 – Sheff Utd v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 27 September 2023 – Newcastle v Man City (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 30 September 2023 – Newcastle v Burnley (3pm)

Wednesday 4 October 2023 – Newcastle v PSG (8pm) TNT Sports

Sunday 8 October 2023 – West Ham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 21 October 2023 – Newcastle v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports