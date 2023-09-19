Confirmed AC Milan team v Newcastle United – Stefano Pioli makes 3 changes after 5-1 humiliation
The AC Milan team v Newcastle has just been confirmed.
Stefano Pioli hoping to bounce back after Saturday’s humiliation.
AC Milan hammered 5-1 by city rivals Inter Milan.
The confirmed AC Milan team v Newcastle United:
Maignan
Calabria
Tomori
Thiaw
Theo Hernandez
Loftus-Cheek
Krunic
Pobega
Chukwueze
Giroud
Leao
OUT
Kjaer, Reijnders, Pulisic
IN
Tomori, Chukwueze, Pobega
AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli hoping his changes can have the desired effect…
Subs:
Adli, Pulisic, Reijnders, Jovic, kafor, Kjær, Florenzi, Sportiello, Musah, Mirante, Bartesaghi
Newcastle team v AC Milan:
Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Tonali, Murphy, Isak, Gordon
So three changes..
IN
Murphy, Tonali, Isak
OUT
Anderson, Wilson, Barnes
SUBS:
Karius, Harris, Dummett, Lascelles, Wilson, Targett, Barnes, Hall, Livramento, Almiron, Anderson, Lewis Miley
Young goalkeeper Harris in the squad amongst the subs, as well as Karius. No sign of Dubravka and Gillespie though.
Newcastle United upcoming matches:
Tuesday 19 September – AC Milan v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports
Sunday 24 September 2023 – Sheff Utd v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports
Wednesday 27 September 2023 – Newcastle v Man City (8pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 30 September 2023 – Newcastle v Burnley (3pm)
Wednesday 4 October 2023 – Newcastle v PSG (8pm) TNT Sports
Sunday 8 October 2023 – West Ham v Newcastle (3pm)
Saturday 21 October 2023 – Newcastle v Crystal Palace (3pm)
Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports
Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports
