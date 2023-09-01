News

Club issue ticket warning for Newcastle United fans travelling to Brighton

The club have issued a warning to Newcastle United fans.

It comes ahead of the match at Brighton on Saturday.

In their pre-match briefing for travelling Newcastle United fans, the club stating ‘Newcastle United will conduct random spot checks for this fixture, following the same process as at Manchester City on 19th August.’

Very difficult to know exactly how many Newcastle United fans found themselves picked out for checks at the Etihad and the same when it comes to what punishment was handed out, if any, to those season ticket holders discovered to have passed tickets on.

The club having warned they will take away all loyalty points and potentially, their season tickets, for anybody found to have applied for away tickets but selling / giving them to others.

Newcastle United official announcement – 31 August 2023:

Newcastle United will be backed by 3,000 travelling fans when they make the 690-mile round trip to The Amex on Saturday to take on Brighton & Hove Albion. Below is some key information for those making the challenging journey for the 5.30pm (BST) kick-off, with wide scale rail disruption planned.

All away fans can travel for free on buses and trains within Brighton’s travel zone on production of their digital or paper ticket this Saturday ahead of United’s game at the Amex Stadium. This means that trains, buses and park-and-ride facilities are all free within the designated travel zone area – more details are here.

RAIL TRAVEL

There’s a nationwide strike by the RMT union affecting trains across the country on Saturday, 2nd September. Southern Railway will be operating a limited service across its network, with a later start up and earlier finish and some routes not served at all.

Brighton have been working with Southern and they are able to provide some trains to and from Falmer for the match on this day, including longer trains and services in the evening to get people away from Falmer after the game.

If you’re planning on using the train to get to the match, please plan your entire journey – there and back – carefully, including checking you’ll make any connections. Please be aware the London line will be closing at 9pm. You may need to queue and may not be able to board your chosen service. Make sure you give yourself plenty of additional time to get to and from the Amex Stadium.

Please check Southern Railway’s website prior to travelling by rail. Trains departing from Falmer post-match will not stop at Moulsecoomb or London Road.

TRAVEL BY BUS

Brighton & Hove Buses and Stagecoach will be operating a normal Saturday service across the Travel Zone.

PARK AND RIDE

Mill Road and Brighton Racecourse park and ride sites open from 2.30pm, with spaces allocated on a first come, first served basis.

EDF park and ride is open from 2.30pm and must be pre-booked.

The last P&R bus leaves the stadium one-and-a-half hours after the final whistle and the sites close shortly afterwards.

PARKING AT THE AMEX

There are limited spaces available in car parks B and C (Sussex University). Brighton advise booking as soon as possible via their website. All parking must be booked in advance.

Fans booked in Sussex University car parks must use the Stanmer Park entrance, using the underpass to walk to The Amex. Shuttle services from car park C will be available from bus stops facing car parks 4 and 5, plus at the entrance to car park 1. Please note, there are roadworks within the University site so please leave extra time for your journey.

There’s a drop-off and pick-up point located at Sussex University car park 5 by the Sports Hall, using the underpass to walk to The Amex. There are no stopping locations along Village Way or Woollards Way.

Please note: No local street parking is available for football supporters, as all areas close to The Amex have a residents parking scheme in operation, and enforcement officers will be on patrol.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FOR AWAY FANS

Designated pubs: Brighton do not have designated away pubs as such and supporters are welcome in the whole city of Brighton & Hove.

For tourist information info, visit www.visitbrighton.com.

Bags and suitcases: Bags must be A4 in size or smaller. Please note suitcases and large bags are not permitted into the stadium and there is no storage area.

Bottle policy: Solid containers and flasks are not permitted into the stadium and only clear plastic water bottles 500ml or lower will be permitted with bottle tops being confiscated on entry.

Food and drink: Refreshments are available from Brighton’s catering units outside the stadium in ther fan zone and visiting fans are welcome here both pre and post-match. Kiosks remain open in the North Stand concourse and visiting supporters are welcome to have a drink in the concourse with home supporters.

Cashless stadium: The Amex is a full cashless stadium.

Opening times: Turnstiles open two hours before kick-off.

Smoking: The Amex Stadium is a smoke-free stadium. Smoking (including electronic cigarettes) is prohibited in ALL areas.

Anti-social text abuse line – 07880196442: Brighton encourage all supporters visiting The Amex to be proactive and to text this number if any supporter encounters any form of anti-social behaviour whilst visiting the stadium. The number goes directly through to the control room, who will act.

Banners/flags: With banners over 150cm x 150cm, you will be required to obtain authorisation from Brighton in advance. To gain this please email supporter.services@bhafc.co.uk.

AWAY TICKET SPOT CHECKS

Newcastle United will conduct random spot checks for this fixture, following the same process as at Manchester City on 19th August.