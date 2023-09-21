News

Club ‘forget’ to offer members the promised 3 game CL package – Newcastle v PSG tickets ballot now open

You can now apply for Newcastle v PSG tickets.

I found out totally by accident.

There had been no announcement from the club but I went on the NUFC ticketing site at 9.30am for something else and accidentally discovered the Newcastle v PSG tickets ballot was opening this morning at 10am.

As I was waiting in that ballot queue, I noticed that at 9.52am, the club did put an announcement out (see below).

Stepping back in time, Newcastle United season ticket holders were offered the chance to buy a three match Champions League group package for £165, they had until 5 July 2023 to buy them.

The club in their original announcement to season ticket holders stating this back on 16 June 2023:

‘Purchase a three-match package for Newcastle United’s home UEFA Champions League group stage matches at a special season ticket holder rate. (Please note that after this period, any seats not sold to season ticket holders will go on sale as a three-match package to members – this member period will not include season ticket holders).’

However, it appears that the club have ‘forgotten’ about this promise to offer members a three match Champions League package.

Absolutely no sign of those member packages and this morning’s club announcement (see below) not even mentioning them. No reason at all given as to why they haven’t done what they promised for members. This is totally unacceptable.

Instead, we (members) got the chance to apply just for one game, in this Newcastle v PSG tickets ballot:

So basically £60 per ticket and £35 concessions for the normal basic tickets, sitting in Leazes, Gallowgate etc, plus no family enclosure in operation for this one, so £60 and £35 as well if you are put up there.

The Newcastle v PSG tickets ballot ends 10am on Monday and you find out if you have tickets by 5pm Tuesday 26 September at the latest.

You also get what has become the usual sloppiness in many of the club releases and on the ticketing site, with confusion from the club as to exactly when the game is (see below)… as I submit my application for two adults and two kids, just the £190!

Are there really enough people fighting to pay £60 a ticket for these Champions League matches? I guess we are going to find out.

However, selling three game packages to members would at least have protected NUFC from what could well happen when we play AC Milan in the final group match, if nothing to play for in that game.

I also wonder how much exactly tickets will be if / when(!) we get to the semi-finals?

Also, if £60 is now the starting point, what happens if NUFC qualify for the Champions League group stage next year and we get opposition clubs from Romania / Albania / wherever? The club hitting the jackpot this time with PSG, AC Milan and Dortmund but what if likes of Young Boys and Red Star Belgrade next season, like Man City have got in this season’s Champions League?

Would Newcastle United be charging £60+ for those tickets and more to the point, would fans pay those prices for less elite name opposition?

Anyway questions for another day, first I will worry about whether I have got Burnley tickets in the ballot…

Newcastle United Champions League fixtures:

Matchday 1: AC Milan 0 Newcastle United 0 – 19th September, 5.45pm

Matchday 2: Newcastle United v Paris Saint-Germain – 4th October, 8pm

Matchday 3: Newcastle United v Borussia Dortmund – 25th October, 8pm

Matchday 4: Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle United – 7th November, 5.45pm

Matchday 5: Paris Saint-Germain v Newcastle United – 28th November, 8pm

Matchday 6: Newcastle United v AC Milan – 13th December, 8pm

Official club article published 9.52am Thursday 21 September – Newcastle v PSG tickets ballot:

The membership ballot for the Magpies’ Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain at St. James’ Park opens at 10am on Thursday, 21st September and will close at 10am on Monday, 25th September.

The Ligue 1 champions come to Tyneside for a 20:00 BST kick-off on Wednesday, 4th October and ballot applications are strictly one ticket per membership.

Members will now be able to select a specific ticket price category that best suits their needs, and payment will only be taken automatically if they are successful in the ballot for their chosen category.

This functionality will be operational when ballot registration opens from 10am. Please note that supporters are unable to select multiple price categories at this time.

Successful applicants will be notified via email by 5pm on Tuesday, 26th September.

The sale of these tickets is strictly for the use of home supporters only as per the club’s terms and conditions and ground regulations. Any such breach may result in the cancellation of your season ticket and/or membership without refund.

ONLINE BALLOT PROCESS

Each member has a unique supporter ID and can therefore only register once for the ballot (so if you are included in a group application, you cannot also make an individual application at the same time). The maximum number of supporters who may be included within a ballot application is six.

If you wish to be included in the ballot so that, if successful, you would be seated together in a group with friends and/or family members, then you must register all of the proposed members of that group in one application only.

To apply for friends and family members, they must be members and be linked to your account via the ‘My Friends & Family’ option within your online ticketing account. Please ensure that, before submitting a group application as lead applicant, you have (i) completed and checked this in your account settings and (ii) obtained the prior consent of those friends and/or family members on whose behalf you are applying.

It is imperative that you check and select the correct age band for each ballot applicant, since failure to do so may result in an unsuccessful application.

Each applicant (and, in the case of a group application, the lead applicant submitting on behalf of the group) will need to enter credit/debit card details when submitting a ballot application. No payment will be processed at the point of registering in the ballot.

Once the deadline date has passed for ballot registrations, the ballot will be drawn randomly.

IF YOU ARE SUCCESSFUL IN THE BALLOT

If you are successful, the automated balloting system will automatically allocate you (and in the case of a group application, each of the members of that group) a seat from your selected category.

The member applicants who are successful in the ballot will automatically have their credit/debit card payment charged for the total cost of ticket(s) allotted. Each successful applicant (and, in the case of a successful group application, the lead applicant submitting on behalf of the group) will receive a confirmation email.

Digital tickets will be emailed to the applicant, or in case of a group, the lead applicant. Digital ticketing FAQs can be found here.

If your payment is not successful the box office will contact you. You will then have 24 hours to complete payment following initial contact. If payment is not received by this time, the tickets will be re-balloted and allocated to another eligible supporter.

If you do not receive an email then, unfortunately the number of ballot applications received has exceeded available ticket capacity and you have not been successful.

Supporters can check whether or not they are successful in the ballot via the ‘My Account’ option within their online ticketing account.

IF YOU ARE UNSUCCESSFUL IN THE BALLOT

Should supporters be unsuccessful in their selected price category, they will be able to re-enter a ballot should any unallocated tickets remain available.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

* Membership is not transferable and only allows you to apply for your age band

* Seats will be allocated randomly across the stadium (if you apply as a group in one application you will be sat together)

* All tickets are digital and should be downloaded to your smart phone immediately upon receipt