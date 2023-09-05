News

Chris Dobey – It is such a buzz, we have got out club back

Chris Dobey carries his heart on his sleeve.

Whether that is when it comes to Darts, or… Newcastle United.

The 33 year is a lifelong Newcastle fan from Bedlington and a regular in the stands when NUFC are playing.

Chris Dobey has now signed up with Target Darts to look after his professional interests and has been talking about the two loves of his life (outside his family!):

"It was only ever going to be black and white.

“It was only ever going to be black and white.

“It is a big, big part of me and it’s nice to be able to give that back.

“It is a one-club city.

“There are not many stadiums in the middle of a city centre.

“It is such a buzz, we have got our club back.

“Sam Fender had his gig there, he is a local lad and there are two or three local lads playing (for Newcastle United) as well.

“It is such a buzz, just to be a Geordie.

“It is just great to be involved.

“I was due to parade my Masters trophy but it was the semi-final of the Carabao Cup (against Southampton) so they had a lot going on… and then when they wanted to do it I was away with darts, so we didn’t get around to doing it.

“Hopefully, I can parade the big one around in the next year or so.

“It just gives you that buzz that your hard work pays off and hopefully one day I can get that big one and I can be up there with the other legends from Newcastle.

“Any trophy paraded around St James’ would be amazing but to take the big one here would be unbelievable. I believe I can do it, you can never say when you are going to do it.

“Each day is different, you can turn up one day and be brilliant and turn up and be shocking the next. I am hoping in the next few years I can compete for it.”

