Opinion

Champions League – We’re having a laugh on Milan High Street

Dear all,

Arrived in Milan Monday morning from Edinburgh via Amsterdam.

Passing through Dutch customs, the passport control gadgie asked me ‘Where is your onward word journey to?’

Me ‘Milan.’

Himself ‘…and the purpose of your visit?’

Me with the biggest grin on my face, ‘Am off to watch Newcastle United play in the Champions League in the San Siro tomorrow night!’

Getting into Milan, we decide to check out the canal area.

Jumped onto the metro at Mosvoka Station and four stops later we’re walking down the Bigg Market into a sea of black and white with hundreds, perhaps a thousand, young uns having the time of their lives.

The full repertoire of songs are belted out with huge gusto and passion.

Head owa the canal for a meal, we then head back owa the bridge into the main drag and after a heavy rain storm. The party really starts and around 9.30pm a full half hour of the Anthony Gordon song is belted out with even waiters and one restaurant owner famously joining in.

Now recently, I have been broadly against our new away ticketing system.

However, after watching the Geordie youth in full voice doing our region proud, I was thinking, maybe it is time to retire my loyalty points and give the junior toons a look in.

Well maybe after we win a trophy (Northumberland Senior Cup would do for starters).

Now in the past I might not have been one of our best behaved away followers, but apart from one lad getting stabbed, a big thank to the bar, restaurant and folk who worked in them last night and give us such a warm welcome.

Regards

Tony Mallabar – Milan High Street