Opinion

Champions League shambles – Newcastle United owners need to sort this ASAP

The Newcastle United owners really need to sort this Champions League shambles and fast.

The dream of a return to Champions League football is becoming a nightmare for many Newcastle United fans.

I am talking here about especially those supporters wanting to travel to the away games.

Those who were there back in the day when European football happened the vast majority of seasons before Mike Ashley came along, as well as younger fans brought up on tales of 12,000 or more at the San Siro for that Alan Shearer 2-2 against Inter Milan, at least as many travelling NUFC fans on that trip to Barcelona and so on…

The days of getting massive ticket allocations for Champions League away matches are long gone.

With so much smaller ticket allocations the only problem now is not having enough tickets to satisfy demand.

Or so we thought…

The reality is that the Newcastle United owners are making it as difficult as possible to get these tickets sold for the Champions League away games, certainly this opening one at the San Siro against AC Milan.

If 20+ years ago, 12,000 or 13,000 of us could all make it to the San Siro for that Inter Milan 2-2 match, how difficult can it be for 3,900 NUFC fans to be inside the San Siro this time?

As it turns out, it is seemingly VERY difficult.

It isn’t that I think the Newcastle United owners are making it so difficult on purpose. Instead, I think it is along the lines of naivety, ignorance and a simple lack of basic understanding of how real life works. When they (finally!) announced on Wednesday how away tickets for AC Milan would be sold, the club said (see below) that after ‘consultation’ with fans.

Well, with how the club are doing things for AC Milan and I’m guessing all other European aways as things stand, I can only think of two reasons as to why they have decided what they are doing is best.

Either, the fans they consulted with are clueless idiots for suggesting how this should be done.

Alternatively, the club representatives listened to the advice from fans and then ignored it.

As Newcastle United fans, we have now become simply taking it for granted that tickets will be made available so late, for away games and especially home ones. So far this season, members usually having around a week at best before finding out whether or not they have tickets, then having to make arrangements, which for those living a distance away can make it significantly more difficult and expensive.

Which brings me to the Champions League and especially, this opening AC Milan match / trip.

The Newcastle United owners and their staff knew four months ago that the club would be competing in the Champions League this season. All the arrangements should have been put in place during those months, as to how they would best approach the selling of tickets for the Champions League games, home and away.

Instead, what has happened for this AC Milan game, makes it appear that only this week the club realised we were in the Champions League!

The sequence of events saw the Champions League group draw then made on Thursday 31 August, before early Saturday (2 September) morning the fixtures announced and fans finding out it was AC Milan away on Tuesday 19 September.

No doubt some of you will be saying, well the club only found out themselves on Saturday 17 days before the AC Milan away match), so they haven’t got much notice. That is of course true BUT it simply backs up what I am saying, in terms of they should have had everything ready long before that, in terms of planning for whatever outcome.

During the summer, the club should have been putting in place plans for selling tickets, knowing that there would be less than three weeks notice for the first group match, whether home or away.

With those plans (which should have been) in place, they then on Thursday (31 August) would have known the three group opponents, then I’m guessing sometime on the Friday they found out when the six games would be played. The four clubs would all have needed to be consulted on any issues as to when matches might not have been able to be played, so for sure they would have known the fixtures before the release to the public early on Saturday (2 September) morning at 8am.

With only 17 days to go before the AC Milan away match on Tuesday 19 September, I think that by 9am,, 10am at the latest, the club should have been announcing how the 3,900 away tickets would be sold. With the sale starting that day!

At a touch of a button they could email all the season ticket holders (and members…). Anybody with any interest in going to the Champions League matches would have been eagerly awaiting news, whilst even if they didn’t see the email first, they would swiftly find out via social media, word of mouth from friends and family, online articles and so on.

So why wait until the Wednesday (6 September), only 13 days before this away game, before even telling Newcastle fans how tickets were going to be sold for the game at the San Siro?

With then on top of that, a ridiculously unnecessarily long winded way of selling the 3,900 tickets?

Honestly, for a neutral looking in, it would appear that the Newcastle United owners are on a mission to make it as difficult as possible for Newcastle fans to buy tickets these days, home and away. I don’t know whether this is due to the advice they say they are getting from a small number of fans, but the focus all seems to be on an obsession on a minute number of fans who allegedly in the past were passing on tickets on a regular basis. rather than helping as many Newcastle fans as possible get to the games as easily as possible, home and away!

In the info they released for this AC Milan match, they even say (see below) ‘At random, a small number of fans will be notified in advance of the game and asked to collect their ticket, with ID, from a location as convenient as possible (this will be confirmed in due course).’ This is despite them also saying that AC Milan will also be checking every Newcastle fan’s identity matches up with the name on the ticket! So even for those getting tickets for this game, the club are going to force an unknown number to have to go to some ‘convenient’ location in Milan to get their ticket. Bloody brilliant, you have spent all that money and taken time off work and then the club will force some of you to leave the bar, your mates etc for this totally unnecessary extra obstacle to get a working ticket. For those of you, especially those who have never been to European away matches, that will be saying what’s the problem? Well, finding your way to a ‘convenient’ location in a foreign country where most people don’t speak English, may not be actually that easy, never mind convenient.

Anyway, back to the current ‘plan’ of selling these 3,900 away tickets for AC Milan.

We are now only 11 days on advance of the match and still half the NUFC away tickets are unsold, at 8am (Friday 8 September) the official Newcastle United ticketing site showing 1,908 still available.

How is this case you may ask, thought tens of thousands would have wanted to go?

Well they do, but, the club / Newcastle United owners making it staggeringly difficult to arrange their tickets / trips.

On Thursday, The Mag published an article by me, in which I explained in general terms why the way the club sold away tickets was crazy. I wasn’t talking about who should have priority and the pecking order of fans, that is a different matter. What is crazy is that the club have for some time and continue to do so, for no feasible reason (unless the fans they consult say it is a brilliant idea…), spread the away sales over a crazy length of time. They announce that all fans who have say 120+ loyalty points can now buy a ticket for Liverpool (or whoever), then next day it might be all those with 110+ points, next day 100+ points and so on.

This started under Mike Ashley I’m pretty sure and is just stupid.

Even more so when it comes to a game like this AC Milan away one.

I said yesterday that back in the 1990s, NUFC had a system where there was a deadline for each away match, every season ticket holder had a pad of away slips, individual with their season ticket details. All ST holders who wanted to go to a particular away match, applied by the deadline and those with most loyalty points who applied, got the tickets. If you wanted to sit with friends / family, you put your slips in an envelope together and those who ended up having enough loyalty points got tickets, if any of their friends / family didn’t, they didn’t (get tickets). This system meant the same people had priority as they do now, whoever has the most loyalty points, but with everybody able to apply who wanted to go, they could apply with friends / family and then the club simply looked after the deadline to see who had enough loyalty points.

Now countless people have to either buy a ticket when the points level means they are eligible, or risk maybe not getting one, if waiting for others who have less points.

Which brings us back to AC Milan again.

This is a very tricky and relatively expensive away trip to get to, when you are talking about 3,900 Newcastle fans, most who will be based in the north east. There are limited convenient flights and available options become more and more expensive the longer you wait, whilst I also understand that hotels are proving pricey in Milan. Fans have to arrange time off work, many will work for themselves and need to sort whatever, childcare issues, all your normal family stuff. Then of course the whole thing of booking it and paying for it!

Reality is that most people will be going for a couple of nights, at least one.

There are no options to go there and back on the day as happened back in the day, nobody doing independent chartered flights to Milan from Newcastle and the club stating they won’t be providing any travel option to help fans get to the game. To which I would also ask why?

So reality is that the vast majority for this AC Milan trip have to fly from somewhere hundreds of miles from Tyneside, plus they will naturally want to go with others…

In the meantime, the club are just gradually bringing down the loyalty points needed, with already two drops and another two today.

The club in their info below say that their will also be a ballot for AC Milan tickets… ‘This ballot will go live after the final points drop and will be open for entry for 24 hours.’

When is this going to happen? When will the final fans who get tickets (assuming they sell out…) actually find out??

I am assuming sometime next week and what then if a members ballot is needed to sell the rest, when will they find out? The day of the match??

It is just plain mad what the club are doing with away tickets and especially the Champions League.

With my suggestion detailed above in my article yesterday, all season ticket holders could have been given 24 hours on Saturday 2 September to apply by a deadline of say noon Sunday, then the 3,900 with the most loyalty points who applied, getting AC Milan tickets. Then if any left unsold, give 24 hours for all members to apply and give them until say 3pm Monday 4 September, then the club using whatever criteria (most matches applied for previously as a member?) to decide which members would get the remaining AC Milan tickets. Then in the unlikely event of any still left unsold, put them on general sale to anybody with a past history of buying tickets. Everything is all on computer, the club know which matches everybody has been to, which games previously applied for, how many years had a season ticket in recent decades and so on.

This would mean all Newcastle fans would have over two weeks notice of whether or not they had AC Milan tickets and be able to plan their trip.

For anybody still unable to grasp why this is such an ongoing mess…

Take four best mates who want to go to AC Milan away. Alan, Billy, Chris and Dave.

The first three are season ticket holders with 100, 25 and 5 loyalty points respectively, Dave is a member.

Is Alan supposed to plan a solo trip and get his ticket (on Wednesday gone – 65+ loyalty points needed).

Or wait to book a trip with Billy yesterday, when the points dropped to 35 and then 20.

Or wait until (probably) today, when Chris qualifies for a ticket with his 5 loyalty points.

Or wait until Dave the member can possibly get a ticket at some unknown time?

The thing is, nobody, including the club, gains anything from how things are currently being done.

It is only causing problems and stress for so many.

When it should simply be excitement in anticipation of this AC Milan away trip.

Put it another way, imagine how you will feel if you are watching on the TV in 11 days time and Newcastle United run out to a half empty away section? Imagine what the mackems (and the scouse mackems, Everton) would be saying???

Even worse, imagine watching on TV and seeing loads of empty seats AND knowing that you would have been there, if only the club hadn’t made it so bloody difficult / impossible for you and your mates to go???

Obviously that is an extreme and I do think that eventually all the tickets will be sold BUT only after making it so difficult for Newcastle fans to get them AND making the trips for so many supporters, far more expensive than could have been the case.

Newcastle United official announcement – 6 September 2023:

Tickets for Newcastle United’s opening UEFA Champions League group stage match at AC Milan will go on sale on Thursday afternoon (6 September).

The Magpies take on the Italian side at San Siro on Tuesday, 19th September (6.45pm CET) and sales will open to season ticket holders with 65 and above away points at 15:00 BST on Wednesday, 6th September.

Due to the tight turnaround of fixtures, the loyalty points requirement will be reduced twice daily from Thursday, 7th September at 10:00 and 16:00 BST, including this weekend (Saturday 9th/Sunday 10th September, if necessary), subject to availability.

Additional information will be required at the time of purchase – including date of birth and place of birth. Please have this information ready at the time of booking as transactions cannot be completed without it. This information, along with ticket holder names, will be shared with AC Milan ahead of the fixture. This is at the request of the home club in line with local requirements. All data will be stored in line with our privacy policy.

Following supporter consultation, and in alignment with other away fixtures, there will be a limited allocation open to season ticket holder ballot for those who do not meet the away points threshold. This ballot will go live after the final points drop and will be open for entry for 24 hours.

Supporters will be asked to input payment card details. If they are successful in the ballot, payment will be taken and the season ticket holder will be notified by email. Those that are unsuccessful in the ballot will not be contacted and will not be charged.

All tickets for this fixture will be in the form of paper. Please note all tickets are for the sole use of the supporter making the purchase (and whose information is being requested at the time of purchase) under their Newcastle United supporter number. Tickets are strictly non-transferable. This identification policy is based on the requests of AC Milan and is consistent with their requests to other clubs they have played in UEFA competitions.

At random, a small number of fans will be notified in advance of the game and asked to collect their ticket, with ID, from a location as convenient as possible (this will be confirmed in due course).

Children under the age of 16 are not permitted to attend unless accompanied by an adult aged 18 years or over.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

Prices

All tickets are priced at £42 (no concessions available).

Additional Information requirements

During the ticket purchase/ballot process additional information will be required for each ticket purchaser – date of birth and place of birth. Please have this information ready at the time of booking as transactions cannot be completed without it. This cannot be changed at a later date so please do ensure the correct information is submitted. This information, along with ticket holder names, will be shared with AC Milan. This is at the request of the home club in line with local requirements. All data will be stored in line with our privacy policy.’

Accessing the stadium

We have been advised by AC Milan that security personnel at San Siro will check personal identification of ticket holders on arrival.

Passports or driving licences will be accepted. ID must be in its original, physical form – photos or photocopies will not be accepted.

To minimise queuing, supporters should have their ticket and ID ready as they approach the turnstile and insert the barcode into the reader.

Passport validity

Please check the FCO website for passport validity requirements for travelling to Italy.

https://www.gov.uk/world/travelling-to-italy

ONLINE BALLOT PROCESS

GROUP APPLICATIONS

Each member has a unique supporter number and can therefore only register once for the ballot. If you are included in a group application, you cannot also make an individual application at the same time.

The maximum number of supporters who may be included within a group ballot application together is six.

If you wish to be included in the ballot so that, if successful, you would be seated together in a group with friends and/or family members, then you must register all of the proposed members of that group in one application only.

To apply for friends and family members, they must be season ticket holders and be linked to your account via the ‘My Friends & Family’ option within your online ticketing account. Please ensure that, before submitting a group application as lead applicant, you have (i) completed and checked this in your account settings and (ii) obtained the prior consent of those friends and/or family members on whose behalf you are applying.

Please note: travel groups are not in operation for the ballot allocation.

It is imperative that you check and select the correct age band for each ballot applicant, since failure to do so may result in an unsuccessful application.

Each applicant (and, in the case of a group application, the lead applicant submitting on behalf of the group) will need to enter credit/debit card details when submitting a ballot application. No payment will be processed at the point of registering in the ballot.

If you are successful, the automated balloting system will automatically allocate you (and in the case of a group application, each of the members of that group) a seat which could be in any of the available seats.

THE BALLOT

Once the deadline date has passed for ballot registrations, the ballot will be drawn randomly.

IF YOU ARE SUCCESSFUL

The season ticket applicants who are successful in the ballot will automatically have their credit/debit card payment charged for the total cost of ticket(s) allotted (including applicable booking fees and delivery fees). Each successful applicant (and, in the case of a successful group application, the lead applicant submitting on behalf of the group) will receive a confirmation email.

IF YOU ARE UNSUCCESSFUL

If your payment is not successful the Box Office will contact you. You will then have 24 hours to complete payment following initial contact. If payment is not received by this time, the tickets will be re-balloted and allocated to another eligible supporter.

If you do not receive an email then the number of ballot applications received has exceeded available ticket capacity and you have not been successful. Supporters can check whether or not they are successful in the ballot via the ‘My Account’ option within their online ticketing account.