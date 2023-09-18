News

Champions League Group of Death? Toon fan Lynsey Hipgrave says bring it on!

Lynsey Hipgrave is living the dream.

Establishing herself as one of the high profile presenters covering football for TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport).

Then seeing her team make it back into the Champions League.

For certain, the stuff of dreams.

Whilst many are calling Group F the ‘Group of Death’, Lynsey Hipgrave sees it very differently.

The Geordie presenter says bring it on, instead describing it as the ‘Group of Fun’, with Newcastle United fans and their team back in the Champions League facing three stellar names and visits to a trio of top stadiums.

Lynsey Hipgrave speaking on TNT Sports about Newcastle United’s return to the Champions League:

“I think everyone’s calling it the ‘group of death’ but I’m like, this is the ‘group of fun’.

“Group F is just absolutely fantastic.

“I wanted the big teams before the draw took place, because we’ve just waited so long for this to come around, we’ve waited like 20 years.

““I just wanted those glamour ties, those iconic stadiums, so for the fans to go to some of the best grounds in world football is just amazing.

“There’s going to be fireworks and I think none of those teams are going to want to come to St James’ Park.

“Can you imagine when Dortmund actually come to St James’ Park? It is going to go off. And vice versa over there. It’s going to be like ‘Wor Flags’ against Yellow Wall.

“It’s just such a good match-up. And [Sandro] Tonali going back to Milan, that’s such a great story.

“But after 20 years, to be at the San Siro is just perfect.

“I genuinely think we can get out of that group, because I think the St James’ Park factor, the home games. The first three games, obviously away at Milan, then PSG and Dortmund at St James’.

“If we’ve got four points after those three games I think I’ll believe it.

“Even if we finished third and dropped into the Europa, I’d be fine with that because after last season, if Europa League was on the cards, I’d have snapped your hands off.”