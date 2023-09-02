Champions League group match dates announced – Newcastle United 6 games made public
The Champions League group match dates have been revealed!
On Saturday morning UEFA announcing the various matches and when they will be played.
Which of course includes Group F, the ‘group of death’ as it has become known.
The Athletic first with the news…
Newcastle United fans need to put these six dates in their diaries:
19 September – AC Milan v Newcastle
4 October – Newcastle v PSG
25 October – Newcastle v Dortmund
7 November – Dortmund v Newcastle
28 November – PSG v Newcastle
13 December – Newcastle v AC Milan
Champions League group stage draw – 31 August 2023
GROUP A
Bayern Munich, Man Utd, FC Copenhagen, Galatasaray
GROUP B
Sevilla, Arsenal, PSV, Lens
GROUP C
Napoli, Real Madrid, Sporting Braga, Union Berlin
GROUP D
Benfica, Inter Milan, FC Salzburg, Real Sociedad
GROUP E
Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid, Lazio, Celtic
GROUP F
PSG, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Newcastle United
GROUP G
Man City, RB Leipzig, Red Star Belgrade, Young Boys
GROUP H
Barcelona, Porto, Shakhtar Dontesk, Royal Antwerp
During the Champions League group draw, fans informed that by Saturday morning at the latest we will find out which matches will be played when.
The dates of the 2023/24 Champions League draws
Group stage: 31 August 2023
Round of 16: 18 December 2023
Quarter-finals & semi-finals: 15 March 2024
The dates of the 2023/24 Champions League group stage matches
Matchday 1: 19/20 September 2023
Matchday 2: 3/4 October 2023
Matchday 3: 24/25 October 2023
Matchday 4: 7/8 November 2023
Matchday 5: 28/29 November 2023
Matchday 6: 12/13 December 2023
The dates of the 2023/24 knockout stages of the Champions League:
Round of 16: 13/14/20/21 February and 5/6/12/13 March 2024
Quarter-finals: 9/10 and 16/17 April 2024
Semi-finals: 30 April/1 May and 7/8 May 2024
Final: 1 June 2024
