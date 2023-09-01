Opinion

Champions League group draw – Newcastle United once again representing the region…

After an absence of twenty years, Newcastle United fans yesterday got the spectacular Champions League group draw that I had hoped for.

I thought it was important that we re-entered the competition with a bang and razzmatazz.

So be drawn against such established European competitors as PSG, Milan and Dortmund, firmly puts us back on the continental footballing map.

Being in Europe has always been something special for Newcastle United supporters and it is always that much better when fans can travel to big and wonderful cities / locations.

Newcastle have of course played in the likes of Rome, Barcelona and also Milan. amongst many other lovely cities down the years.

The travelling Parisians, Germans and Italians, will also be made extremely welcome in our own vibrant city when we play their teams.

We are undoubtedly the North East’s flagship club when it comes to European football, and that is not forgetting or taking anything away from Middlesbrough’s fine run to the UEFA Cup Final in 2006.

Our CEO Darren Eales probably went a little OTT after the draw when he giddily mentioned ‘mackems in Milan’, but for anyone looking in on the Sunderland message boards such as RTG, this was nothing compared to some of the ridiculous comments made on their own ‘Champions League Draw’ thread.

I’d have thought that a hopefully successful Newcastle United competing in cosmopolitan circles once again, will reflect well on the region as a whole, not that I’m all that bothered.

We are the Geordies, we are the Toon, and we are back playing amongst some of Europe’s elite clubs.

Enjoy.

Champions League group stage draw – 31 August 2023

GROUP A

Bayern Munich, Man Utd, FC Copenhagen, Galatasaray

GROUP B

Sevilla, Arsenal, PSV, Lens

GROUP C

Napoli, Real Madrid, Sporting Braga, Union Berlin

GROUP D

Benfica, Inter Milan, FC Salzburg, Real Sociedad

GROUP E

Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid, Lazio, Celtic

GROUP F

PSG, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Newcastle United

GROUP G

Man City, RB Leipzig, Red Star Belgrade, Young Boys

GROUP H

Barcelona, Porto, Shakhtar Dontesk, Royal Antwerp

During the Champions League group draw, fans informed that by Saturday morning at the latest we will find out which matches will be played when.

The dates of the 2023/24 Champions League draws

Group stage: 31 August 2023

Round of 16: 18 December 2023

Quarter-finals & semi-finals: 15 March 2024

The dates of the 2023/24 Champions League group stage matches

Matchday 1: 19/20 September 2023

Matchday 2: 3/4 October 2023

Matchday 3: 24/25 October 2023

Matchday 4: 7/8 November 2023

Matchday 5: 28/29 November 2023

Matchday 6: 12/13 December 2023

The dates of the 2023/24 knockout stages of the Champions League:

Round of 16: 13/14/20/21 February and 5/6/12/13 March 2024

Quarter-finals: 9/10 and 16/17 April 2024

Semi-finals: 30 April/1 May and 7/8 May 2024

Final: 1 June 2024