Champions League group draw – Newcastle United once again representing the region…
After an absence of twenty years, Newcastle United fans yesterday got the spectacular Champions League group draw that I had hoped for.
I thought it was important that we re-entered the competition with a bang and razzmatazz.
So be drawn against such established European competitors as PSG, Milan and Dortmund, firmly puts us back on the continental footballing map.
Being in Europe has always been something special for Newcastle United supporters and it is always that much better when fans can travel to big and wonderful cities / locations.
Newcastle have of course played in the likes of Rome, Barcelona and also Milan. amongst many other lovely cities down the years.
The travelling Parisians, Germans and Italians, will also be made extremely welcome in our own vibrant city when we play their teams.
We are undoubtedly the North East’s flagship club when it comes to European football, and that is not forgetting or taking anything away from Middlesbrough’s fine run to the UEFA Cup Final in 2006.
Our CEO Darren Eales probably went a little OTT after the draw when he giddily mentioned ‘mackems in Milan’, but for anyone looking in on the Sunderland message boards such as RTG, this was nothing compared to some of the ridiculous comments made on their own ‘Champions League Draw’ thread.
I’d have thought that a hopefully successful Newcastle United competing in cosmopolitan circles once again, will reflect well on the region as a whole, not that I’m all that bothered.
We are the Geordies, we are the Toon, and we are back playing amongst some of Europe’s elite clubs.
Enjoy.
Champions League group stage draw – 31 August 2023
GROUP A
Bayern Munich, Man Utd, FC Copenhagen, Galatasaray
GROUP B
Sevilla, Arsenal, PSV, Lens
GROUP C
Napoli, Real Madrid, Sporting Braga, Union Berlin
GROUP D
Benfica, Inter Milan, FC Salzburg, Real Sociedad
GROUP E
Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid, Lazio, Celtic
GROUP F
PSG, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Newcastle United
GROUP G
Man City, RB Leipzig, Red Star Belgrade, Young Boys
GROUP H
Barcelona, Porto, Shakhtar Dontesk, Royal Antwerp
During the Champions League group draw, fans informed that by Saturday morning at the latest we will find out which matches will be played when.
The dates of the 2023/24 Champions League draws
Group stage: 31 August 2023
Round of 16: 18 December 2023
Quarter-finals & semi-finals: 15 March 2024
The dates of the 2023/24 Champions League group stage matches
Matchday 1: 19/20 September 2023
Matchday 2: 3/4 October 2023
Matchday 3: 24/25 October 2023
Matchday 4: 7/8 November 2023
Matchday 5: 28/29 November 2023
Matchday 6: 12/13 December 2023
The dates of the 2023/24 knockout stages of the Champions League:
Round of 16: 13/14/20/21 February and 5/6/12/13 March 2024
Quarter-finals: 9/10 and 16/17 April 2024
Semi-finals: 30 April/1 May and 7/8 May 2024
Final: 1 June 2024
