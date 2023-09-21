Champions League group chances – Bookies react after Newcastle United opening match at San Siro
The Champions League Group matches have now kicked off.
In total, thirty two clubs having been in action on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Of the sixteen Champions League Group matches played, our eyes of course were only on the San Siro.
So how have the punters and bookies reacted to that Newcastle United away draw against AC Milan?
Listed below are the general Champions League odds to win the competition available from the various bookies now, with in brackets the odds before the group draw was made on 31 August 2023:
2/1 (2/1) Man City
5/1 (7/1) Bayern Munich
8/1 (12/1) Real Madrid
9/1 (16/1) Arsenal
12/1 (12/1) Barcelona
14/1 (10/1) PSG
25/1 (25/1) Napoli
33/1 (25/1) Newcastle United
33/1 (16/1) Man Utd
33/1 (33/1) Atletico Madrid
33/1 (33/1) Inter
50/1 (40/1) AC Milan
(100/1 (40/1) Borussia Dortmund)
Listed below are the general Champions League odds to win the ‘Group of Death’ (Group F):
4/6 PSG
3/1 Newcastle United
6/1 AC Milan
9/1 Borussia Dortmund
Listed below are the general Champions League odds to qualify (finish in top two) from the ‘Group of Death’ (Group F):
1/5 PSG
4/6 Newcastle United
13/8 AC Milan
3/1 Borussia Dortmund
Newcastle United – Champions League Group matches:
Matchday 1: AC Milan 0 Newcastle United 0 – 19th September, 5.45pm
Matchday 2: Newcastle United v Paris Saint-Germain – 4th October, 8pm
Matchday 3: Newcastle United v Borussia Dortmund – 25th October, 8pm
Matchday 4: Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle United – 7th November, 5.45pm
Matchday 5: Paris Saint-Germain v Newcastle United – 28th November, 8pm
Matchday 6: Newcastle United v AC Milan – 13th December, 8pm
