Champions League group chances – Bookies react after Newcastle United opening match at San Siro

The Champions League Group matches have now kicked off.

In total, thirty two clubs having been in action on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Of the sixteen Champions League Group matches played, our eyes of course were only on the San Siro.

So how have the punters and bookies reacted to that Newcastle United away draw against AC Milan?

Listed below are the general Champions League odds to win the competition available from the various bookies now, with in brackets the odds before the group draw was made on 31 August 2023:

2/1 (2/1) Man City

5/1 (7/1) Bayern Munich

8/1 (12/1) Real Madrid

9/1 (16/1) Arsenal

12/1 (12/1) Barcelona

14/1 (10/1) PSG

25/1 (25/1) Napoli

33/1 (25/1) Newcastle United

33/1 (16/1) Man Utd

33/1 (33/1) Atletico Madrid

33/1 (33/1) Inter

50/1 (40/1) AC Milan

(100/1 (40/1) Borussia Dortmund)

Listed below are the general Champions League odds to win the ‘Group of Death’ (Group F):

4/6 PSG

3/1 Newcastle United

6/1 AC Milan

9/1 Borussia Dortmund

Listed below are the general Champions League odds to qualify (finish in top two) from the ‘Group of Death’ (Group F):

1/5 PSG

4/6 Newcastle United

13/8 AC Milan

3/1 Borussia Dortmund

Newcastle United – Champions League Group matches:

Matchday 1: AC Milan 0 Newcastle United 0 – 19th September, 5.45pm

Matchday 2: Newcastle United v Paris Saint-Germain – 4th October, 8pm

Matchday 3: Newcastle United v Borussia Dortmund – 25th October, 8pm

Matchday 4: Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle United – 7th November, 5.45pm

Matchday 5: Paris Saint-Germain v Newcastle United – 28th November, 8pm

Matchday 6: Newcastle United v AC Milan – 13th December, 8pm