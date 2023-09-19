Opinion

Champions League dream delivered well ahead of time for Newcastle United

So, we’re finally here. It’s where we always wanted to be. The promised land of the Champions League, Europe’s elite competition and Europe’s elite teams, playing US, Newcastle United.

The dream was delivered unexpectedly in 2001/02 under Sir Bobby Robson, participation sealed with a 2-2 draw over Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park I seem to recall.

I remember the night well. The euphoria when the final whistle blew that we had reached such a place, well ahead of time in that squad’s development and journey.

Fast forward to 2022/23 and Eddie Howe is the dream maker, aided by the new ownership and their own progressive plans for the club, having provided the dream well in advance of expectation once again.

Where will we end up this season?

Who knows, the experience is what matters and qualifying again will be key to us both financially and in terms of squad development.

It’s an experience and a learning curve for the owners, management, players AND fans. Most them haven’t had this “problem” to deal with and it’s great.

As an aside, isn’t it great to have a load of Geordies in the squad and likely playing tonight and in the competition going forward? Dan Burn, Eliot Anderson, Paul Dummett, Sean Longstaff, Lewis Miley etc all at the top table of football and that’s warming to know. I bet if you’d asked them two years ago if they would be in such a glorious position…

I personally will be working.

Having broke from the shackles of working behind enemy lines in mackemland (Hooray!) I will be hanging onto every glance and every word of the people around me tonight, waiting for news of what’s going on at the San Siro. Just saying that is a shock to the system and one thing I didn’t think I’d be saying for many a year.

I’ve only been fortunate to have a season ticket on a couple of occasions in my life, due to circumstance and finance, therefore travelling away hasn’t been on my radar, so getting abroad for a Toon match is a distant pipedream as well.

However, I also don’t begrudge any fan that can do so, be it Middlesbrough, Mansfield or Milan. It’s a journey and a new one for many a fan. My prediction is a 2-2 draw with Alexander Isak to score.

Misplaced optimism? Tough, I’ll live with it if it goes pear shaped..

HTL

PS: It would be remiss of me to ignore the news that broke this morning that a Newcastle fan had been attacked / stabbed by a gang over in Milan. We hear that he is in a stable condition in a Milan hospital and that is cause for some comfort.

However, no fan should follow his team, home OR abroad and be in fear of his/her life. I’m not interested in the perpetrators, hopefully they will be punished, it’s the fan wellbeing I’m interested in.

To everyone who has travelled, no matter what the result, return safe and sound. With stories and memories AND hopefully with a point or three.