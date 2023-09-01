Opinion

Champions League away tickets – Huge shock for Newcastle United fans hoping to go to games

Newcastle United fans looking forward to trips to Paris, Milan and Dortmund, will have a huge shock when it comes to Champions League away tickets.

So many NUFC supporters excited about European away trips.

Whether it is Newcastle fans who travelled around Europe back in the day, or those who have only heard the tales of famous Champions League away trips and massive numbers descending on various European cities.

Inter Milan (see San Siro photo above) and Barcelona just two of those stand out trips, with some 12,000 / 13,000 Newcastle fans estimated to have followed their team overseas for these matches.

However, the chances look pretty much zero of those scenes being repeated.

Champions League away tickets were always going to see demand exceed supply but when you see the info below, it will be far worse than most Newcastle fans would have guessed.

I have looked back at the most recent matches I could find (not including the covid affected games) where English clubs played away at Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan and PSG.

Focusing on the away ticket allocations that were given to the likes of Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea and Tottenham fans.

Borussia Dortmund

25 October 2022

Champions League group match

Borussia Dortmund 0 Manchester City 0

Attendance 81,000

Man City fans allocated 3,193 tickets, with a maximum of 1,000 more if selling initial allocation

15 February 2023

Champions League last 16 match

Borussia Dortmund 1 Chelsea 0

Attendance 81,365

Chelsea fans allocated 3,819 tickets

PSG

28 November 2018

Champions League group match

PSG 2 Liverpool 1

Attendance 46,880

Liverpool fans allocated 2,000 tickets

28 September 2021

Champions League group match

PSG 2 Manchester City 0

Attendance 37,350

Man City fans allocated 2,000 tickets

AC Milan

11 October 2022

Champions League group match

AC Milan 0 Chelsea 2

Attendance 75,051

Chelsea fans allocated 4,369 tickets

14 February 2023

Champions League last 16 match

AC Milan 1 Tottenham 0

Attendance 74,320

Tottenham fans allocated 4,359 tickets

So despite Newcastle United having drawn clubs with two of the biggest capacities, Dortmund and AC Milan, Newcastle United fans seemingly set to get only around 4,000 tickets at the most for these two away matches. Whilst even worse at PSG, with seemingly only 2,000 tickets set to be allocated for their ground holding around 50,000.

The days of massive away allocations seem to be over.

I remembered reading towards the end of last season when Real Madrid played Man City in the semi-finals of the Champions League… sure enough, when I checked, Man City fans only got 1,800 for the away leg. Maybe just as well NUFC didn’t draw them as that would have been crushing, how many could we have taken there is tickets available???

Once you take away the tickets that Newcastle United will keep back for the owners, the corporates, the players and so on, then who knows how many will be left for ordinary fans, especially for the PSG match. For Premier League matches, the club say around 10% of away tickets are kept back for players, corporates etc BUT for these premium Champions League away matches you can only fear it will be far worse than that.

So unless you are absolutely certain you will be getting a ticket, maybe best to not rush and book hotels and accommodation when dates of matches are confirmed, unless that is you will be happy just to go along for the ride and be prepared to go without a ticket…

Champions League group stage draw – 31 August 2023

GROUP A

Bayern Munich, Man Utd, FC Copenhagen, Galatasaray

GROUP B

Sevilla, Arsenal, PSV, Lens

GROUP C

Napoli, Real Madrid, Sporting Braga, Union Berlin

GROUP D

Benfica, Inter Milan, FC Salzburg, Real Sociedad

GROUP E

Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid, Lazio, Celtic

GROUP F

PSG, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Newcastle United

GROUP G

Man City, RB Leipzig, Red Star Belgrade, Young Boys

GROUP H

Barcelona, Porto, Shakhtar Dontesk, Royal Antwerp

During the Champions League group draw, fans informed that by Saturday morning at the latest we will find out which matches will be played when.

The dates of the 2023/24 Champions League draws

Group stage: 31 August 2023

Round of 16: 18 December 2023

Quarter-finals & semi-finals: 15 March 2024

The dates of the 2023/24 Champions League group stage matches

Matchday 1: 19/20 September 2023

Matchday 2: 3/4 October 2023

Matchday 3: 24/25 October 2023

Matchday 4: 7/8 November 2023

Matchday 5: 28/29 November 2023

Matchday 6: 12/13 December 2023

The dates of the 2023/24 knockout stages of the Champions League:

Round of 16: 13/14/20/21 February and 5/6/12/13 March 2024

Quarter-finals: 9/10 and 16/17 April 2024

Semi-finals: 30 April/1 May and 7/8 May 2024

Final: 1 June 2024