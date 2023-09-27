News

Carabao Cup fourth round draw – Newcastle United get Manchester United

The Carabao Cup fourth round draw has taken place on Wednesday night.

The draw made after the televised third round match from St James’ Park, that was shown on Sky Sports.

That televised game seeing a brilliant second half performance from Newcastle United, as they deservedly beat Manchester City.

A 53rd minute winner from Alexander Isak after great work from Joelinton who got the assist.

Newcastle United were very much second best in the opening half but even despite Man City dominating the ball, the visitors only had one effort on target before the break, Nick Pope saving with his foot.

The second half seeing Man City once again have only one shot on target, a long range effort from Grealish that was straight at Nick Pope for an easy save / catch.

Jacob Murphy should have put United ahead just before the break when Isak put him through, only for the keeper to save the one on one.

Nothing the Man City keeper could do though with Isak’s close range winner.

Tonight’s win has seen the Carabao Cup fourth round draw give Newcastle United… Manchester United… away!

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Saturday 30 September 2023 – Newcastle v Burnley (3pm)

Wednesday 4 October 2023 – Newcastle v PSG (8pm) TNT Sports

Sunday 8 October 2023 – West Ham v Newcastle (2pm)

Saturday 21 October 2023 – Newcastle v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Week commencing Monday 30 October 2023 – Manchester United v Newcastle United (Carabao Cup fourth round)