Carabao Cup fourth round draw (and beyond…) details IF Newcastle United get past Manchester City

The Carabao Cup fourth round draw happens later today.

Ahead of that of course, Newcastle United have the small matter of getting past Manchester City.

That third round game kicks off at 8pm tonight at St James’ Park.

The tie will be decided tonight, either in the 90 minutes or going to penalties (no extra-time will be played if scores level after 90 minutes).

Sky Sports are showing Newcastle United v Manchester City and the Carabao Cup fourth round draw will be shown live on there (Sky Sports) after our game.

That draw advertised as set for around 10.15pm, though it normally ends up dragging on a lot longer before they get started pulling the balls out.

First things first though.

Tuesday night saw seven Carabao Cup third round games played and these were the results:

Bradford City 0 Middlesbrough 2

Exeter 1 Luton 0

Ipswich 3 Wolves 2

Mansfield 2 Peterborough 2 (Mansfield won 3-1 on pens)

Port Vale 2 Sutton United 1

Salford City 0 Burnley 4

Man U 3 Crystal Palace 0

So, the seven to progress were Middlesbrough, Exeter, Ipswich, Mansfield, Port Vale, Burnley and Man U.

Wednesday night sees the other nine third round games played, including NUFC at SJP:

Aston Villa v Everton

Blackburn v Cardiff

Bournemouth v Stoke

Brentford v Arsenal

Chelsea v Brighton

Fulham v Norwich

Lincoln City v West Ham

Liverpool v Leicester

Newcastle United v Manchester City

With a number of other Premier League clubs having already gone out in the second round, IF Newcastle United can get past Man City, then there would be every chance of a very decent draw for Eddie Howe and his players.

If Newcastle United end up in the Carabao Cup fourth round draw, as things stand, the only other Premier League clubs so far through are Burnley and Man U. The maximum number of Premier League clubs that will be in that fourth round draw is 10 (including Newcastle or Man City), although no surprise if there was the odd further upset.

However, if Newcastle did win tonight, then the likes of Man City, Tottenham would be missing from the fourth round draw, plus one of Chelsea or Brighton also guaranteed to not be there.

Looking even further forward, just in case.

The other rounds of the Carabao Cup will be played:

Round Four – Week commencing Monday 30 October 2023

Round Five – Week commencing Monday 18 December 2023

Semi-Final first leg – Week commencing Monday 8 January 2024

Semi-Final second leg – Week commencing Monday 22 January 2024

Final – Sunday 25 February 2024