Can’t believe this negativity from Newcastle United fans after San Siro – I booked for Dortmund last night

Can’t believe there’s so much negativity from some Newcastle United fans after the goalless draw in the San Siro.

They seem to think the quality of our play is unrelated to the opposition, the context and the officials.

Thought the officials actually did a reasonable job last night.

However, they never picked up Loftus-Cheek’s persistent fouling of Bruno and Tonali. Shirt-pulling seemed to be an acceptable tactic. And Schar’s yellow was not even a foul.

The ref did notice Longstaff’s tendency to lose his balance. The flop near our corner flag five minutes before he was pushed in the back in their area, might have influenced the ref to wave play on the second time.

Perhaps Eddie will point that out, though our Tyneside midfielder had a pretty good game. He was the one breaking into their box two or three times, first and second half, while Bruno and Tonali tried to control possession.

Murphy was also excellent; a nominally wide-right attacker kicks the ball off our line to prevent Milan scoring and yet some say he had no impact on the game…

Kieran Trippier, on reflection, was our top performer, but because he’s normally a high-class act I tend to overlook his excellence. Shame he turned 33 this week.

I decided before kick-off that I would go to Dortmund if we were not thrashed in Milan because, even if we lost games two and three, the fourth one would not be a dead rubber.

Got back from the CIU club full of hope and red wine, checked and rechecked the route, booked trains and bus from where I live in the south, via London and Belgium to Germany; now I’m looking for a match ticket.

If nothing else, the travelogue should make for interesting reading.

Arrive at Dortmund central bus terminal about 2am on the Tuesday. Leave at 4pm on the Wednesday. Living the dream!

Stats from BBC Sport:

AC Milan 0 Newcastle 0 – Tuesday 19 September 5.45pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

AC Milan:

Half-time stats in brackets:

Possession was AC Milan 52% (46%) Newcastle 48% (54%)

Total shots were AC Milan 25 (15) Newcastle 6 (2)

Shots on target were AC Milan 9 (7) Newcastle 1 (0)

Corners were AC Milan 6 (4) Newcastle 2 (0)

Referee: Jose Maria Sanchez Martinez

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Tonali (Anderson 72), Murphy (Wilson 63), Isak (Barnes 90+1), Gordon (Almiron 63)

UNUSED SUBS:

Karius, Harris, Dummett, Lascelles, Targett, Hall, Livramento, Lewis Miley

Crowd: 65,695 (4,500 NUFC)

