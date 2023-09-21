Opinion

Callum Wilson with special Champions League message – Anything is possible

Callum Wilson ran onto the pitch at the San Siro.

A 63rd minute replacement for Jacob Murphy.

Callum Wilson making his Champions League debut at the age of 31, away from home with Newcastle United against AC Milan at the San Siro.

What a story!

Reflecting on the occasion, Callum Wilson putting this out on Instagram:

“Great point away from home in our opening fixture.

“On a personal note, it’s been a long road… from the Conference to the Champions League!!

“Moral of the story: Never give up on your dreams, work hard and let nothing get in your way.

“Thank you to all the travelling fans and thank you to everyone who’s helped me on this journey.”

What a great example and message for all young football players and indeed anybody in any walk of life.

Put the hard work in and who knows where it might get you.

Callum Wilson was of course back in the Newcastle United starting eleven on Saturday in the Premier League.

Newcastle United in a position that pretty much every other Premier League club will envy, having two top quality centre-forwards, in Wilson and Alexander Isak.

Plus of course the option for Eddie Howe, of playing the two together with Isak moving wide left (or another position) as was the case in the San Siro.

I think far too often, Callum Wilson is a striker who is underrated by many in the media and indeed some in the Newcastle United fanbase.

This is the Callum Wilson record at Newcastle United in the Premier League so far:

2020/21

23 PL starts, 3 PL sub appearances, 2,085 PL minutes played – 12 PL goals

2021/22

16 PL starts, 2 PL sub appearances, 1,389 PL minutes played – 8 PL goals

2022/23

21 PL starts, 10 PL sub appearances, 1,885 PL minutes played – 18 PL goals

2023/24

1 PL starts, 4 PL sub appearances, 186 PL minutes played – 3 PL goals

Callum Wilson total Premier League stats with Newcastle United so far:

61 PL starts, 19 PL sub appearances, 5,545 PL minutes played – 41 PL goals

Callum Wilson NUFC PL Analysis

Averages better than two goals every three Premier League starts (41 goals, 61 starts)

Averages better than a goal every two appearances (41 goals in 80 appearances (60 starts, a9 as sub))

Averages a goal every 135 minutes, so exactly a goal every match and a half’s worth of minutes.

The only real downside has been the injury issues, Callum Wilson only available for 82 of the 119 Premier League matches since signing for Newcastle United.

However, under Eddie Howe’s expert careful handling, Callum Wilson has been available for 39 of the last 45 NUFC Premier League matches, compared to only 43 of the previous 74.