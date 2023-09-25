News

Callum Wilson reflects on the Newcastle United hat-trick that got away – Still stunning stats though!

Callum Wilson kicking himself.

Newcastle United taking all three points from Bramall Lane BUT the NUFC number nine should also have had possession of the match ball.

Quite incredibly, Eddie Howe’s side won 8-0 BUT Callum Wilson could and should have had a first half hat-trick!

The Newcastle striker would have been gutted, well relatively so on a personal level, if he hadn’t scored at all.

However, Callum Wilson did end up as one of eight (EIGHT!) different goalscorers, scoring in the 56th minute and then subbed 14 minutes later for Alexander Isak, who also ended up scoring.

What a day!

Callum Wilson looking back on Sheffield United 0 Newcastle United 8:

“Delighted to get the three points and get the goal.

“Especially having missed a few chances in the first half.

“I was frustrated at half-time that I hadn’t got on the scoresheet.

“Once Kieran Trippier put his head up, I knew there was no doubt.

“It was concentration and making sure.

“I wouldn’t be able to explain it [the result] myself.

“We did a lot of research on Sheffield United.

“We knew it was going to be a difficult game.

“[But] Once the first and second went in, we had so much pace and the only disappointing thing is that we could have been even more clinical.”

Callum Wilson on Eddie Howe rotating his squad:

“Frustrating at times, especially when you have scored.

“You want to get a bit of momentum going but you understand the reasoning and all you can do is respond to that and get the goal when you have the opportunity to.”

Callum Wilson on Newcastle United recovering from three defeats early in the season:

“Hard work comes into that on the training field.

“The fans were there at the end of that game against Brighton even though we’d lost.

“Today it is nice to give back, with the same people who were there on that day, give them something to cheer about.”

Callum Wilson on kicking on:

“We have got Man City in a competition [Carabao Cup on Wednesday] where we got to the final.

“We want to get there again.

“You have got to try and progress and we have got to try and do everything that we can on the day.”

Callum Wilson has some stunning stats this season, four goals in only 256 minutes of Premier League football, averaging a goal every 64 minutes. No Premier League striker has a better average, even Haaland, his eight goals have come at a rate of one every 66 minutes.

All a bit mad to say but Callum Wilson could now have potentially been up there matching Haaland for number of PL goals as well this season, as he had a lot of very good chances on Sunday, especially in that first half.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Sheffield United 0 Newcastle United 8 – Sunday 24 September 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Longstaff 21, Burn 31, Botman 35, Wilson 56, Gordon 61, Almiron 68, Bruno73, Isak 87

Sheffield United:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Sheff Utd 42% (46%) Newcastle 58% (54%)

Total shots were Sheff Utd 9 (6) Newcastle 22 (12)

Shots on target were Sheff Utd 1 (1) Newcastle 15 (8)

Corners were Sheff Utd 2 (2) Newcastle 6 (4)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Livarmento 70), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno (Hall 81), Anderson, Almiron (Tonali 70), Wilson (Isak 70), Barnes (Gordon 12)

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Targett, Murphy

