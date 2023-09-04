Opinion

Callum Wilson must start – Overwhelming case put forward

Callum Wilson only came off the bench as a sub on Saturday but after the game, the universal reaction was that the Newcastle United number nine had been the best performer for the away side at the Amex Stadium.

Looking lively and scoring a great goal out of pretty much nothing, turning a long hopeful ball into an assist as he made the space and outmuscled and out-thought the defender, before firing home.

That make it two goals in only 96 minutes of Premier League football this season.

Callum Wilson has averaged a goal every 48 minutes on the pitch compared to one each 58 minutes for Erling Haaland. The Newcastle striker with a shot accuracy of 71% on target, compared to Haaland’s 56% (stats via BBC Sport).

I’m not claiming that Callum Wilson is better than the Norwegian BUT I am saying the NUFC number nine needs to be on the pitch, more, a lot more.

I don’t blame Eddie Howe for not starting Callum Wilson so far this season but I do think it has now become an overwhelming case for playing him next match, plus plenty of others that follow.

This isn’t an instead of Alexander Isak, it is as well as, they are out two best goalscorers and all round attacking players, so they need to play. With so little goal threat from most of the other players in these last three games, I think it just reinforces my belief that Callum Wilson can’t be left watching.

Since the start of April 2023, Callum Wilson has played 735 Premier League minutes on the pitch and scored thirteen goals – at an average of a goal every 56 minutes.

Taking it further back, since the start of the 2022/23 season, these are the players with the most Premier League goals:

42 Erling Haaland

30 Harry Kane

21 Mo Salah

20 Callum Wilson

20 Ivan Toney

18 Marcus Rashford

Harry Kane has now left the country and Ivan Toney is banned until 2024.

So ahead of Callum Wilson, are now only golden boy Haaland and Salah who was reported to be the subject of a £150m bid last week.

Callum Wilson has scored 20 goals despite only starting 21 Premier League games since the start of last season.

I understand Eddie Howe has a lot of different options in terms of player selection and tactics / formation.

However, I think clearly now he has to tweak and find a way to play Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak, which also then takes a lot of the pressure off other players in the team, in terms of scoring goals.