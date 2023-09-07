News

Callum Wilson 3 years on after his Aston Villa and Newcastle United dilemma

Three years ago, Callum Wilson had a dilemma.

Both Newcastle United and Aston Villa had met Bournemouth’s £20m valuation.

At the age of 28, would Callum Wilson move back home to the Midlands, or choose Tyneside?

The rest is history.

Exactly three years ago today (see below), Callum Wilson announced as a Newcastle United player, despite the ongoing presence of Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce.

Callum Wilson declaring at the time:

“From the minute I knew that Newcastle were interested, it was definitely something that appealed to me.

“It’s a massive club with great history. Along the years, they’ve had great strikers so if I can emulate half of what they’ve done, I’d like to attempt that.

“I believe in my ability as a player. As a striker I think it’s important to set yourself goals long term and short term, and I’m hoping to achieve them.”

So has Callum Wilson delivered on his goals?

Well, this is the Callum record at Newcastle United in the Premier League so far:

2020/21

23 PL starts, 3 PL sub appearances, 2,085 PL minutes played – 12 PL goals

2021/22

16 PL starts, 2 PL sub appearances, 1,389 PL minutes played – 8 PL goals

2022/23

21 PL starts, 10 PL sub appearances, 1,885 PL minutes played – 18 PL goals

2023/24

0 PL starts, 4 PL sub appearances, 96 PL minutes played – 2 PL goals

Callum Wilson total Premier League stats with Newcastle United so far:

60 PL starts, 19 PL sub appearances, 5,455 PL minutes played – 40 PL goals

Callum Wilson NUFC PL Analysis

Averages two goals every three Premier League starts (40 goals, 60 starts)

Averages better than a goal evert two appearances (40 goals in 79 appearances (60 starts, a9 as sub))

Averages a goal every 136 minutes, so almost exactly a goal every match and a half’s worth of minutes.

The only real downside has been the injury issues, Callum Wilson only available for 81 of the 118 Premier League matches since signing for Newcastle United.

However, under Eddie Howe’s expert careful handling, Callum Wilson has been available for 38 of the last 44 NUFC Premier League matches, compared to only 43 of the previous 74.

Callum Wilson contract position:

Having signed a contract extension back in 2022 for an unspecified period of time, earlier this summer Callum Wilson explained his true contract position to journalists, following claims he was contracted until 2026:

“I am only contracted until next year [30 June 2024].

“Newcastle [United] is a fantastic place at the moment and I am enjoying my football.

“My agent and the club will be speaking on my future at some point and hopefully it [my future] will be with Newcastle.”

Callum Wilson turns 32 in February 2024, so we wait to see what will happen in terms of another contract extension… or not.

I would guess that ideally the club would want the striker to add another year on to take him up to the end of June 2025. However, Callum Wilson may well be looking for a longer deal, considering this will likely be his last major contract of his playing career.

Newcastle United official announcement – 7 September 2020:

Newcastle United are delighted to announce the signing of striker Callum Wilson from AFC Bournemouth.

The 28 year-old joins the Magpies for an undisclosed fee and has signed a contract that will keep him at St. James’ Park until summer 2024.

Callum Wilson said: “From the minute I knew that Newcastle were interested, it was definitely something that appealed to me.

“It’s a massive club with great history. Along the years, they’ve had great strikers so if I can emulate half of what they’ve done, I’d like to attempt that.

“I believe in my ability as a player. As a striker I think it’s important to set yourself goals long term and short term, and I’m hoping to achieve them.

“With the players around me, I believe we can get the goals we need as team and I want to help contribute to that.”

Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce said: “Callum is somebody I’ve admired for a long time and I’m delighted to get him.

“He has done fantastically well at Bournemouth and was deservedly playing centre forward for England less than two years ago.

“The club has worked ever so hard to get Callum here and we have beaten off competition from a number of clubs.

“I’m grateful the club has made it happen. Lee Charnley and those behind the scenes deserve a lot of credit.”

Wilson began his career at hometown club Coventry City, rising through the club’s academy and enjoying loan spells at Kettering and Tamworth before scoring 23 goals in 55 senior appearances for the Sky Blues.

After moving to AFC Bournemouth in 2014, Wilson fired the Cherries to promotion in his first season – scoring 20 goals in 45 Championship outings – before becoming the South Coast club’s talisman in the Premier League.

His performances brought full international recognition in November 2018, with Wilson scoring on his England debut against the United States at Wembley.’