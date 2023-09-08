Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton watch on bemused as barefoot fan disrupts training for selfie
Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes are currently over in South America.
Brazil playing their opening two World Cup 2026 qualifying matches in the next week.
A very long qualifying process as always, 18 matches to play as the South American qualifying group has ten countries in it.
Brazil play at home later today against Bolivia, a game which is actually a 1.45am kick-off on Saturday in UK time.
Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton hoping to be selected to play against Bolivia at the Estadio Olimpico do Para, also known as Mangueirao, a football stadium in Belem, Para, Brazil.
Ahead of the game though, a bizarre incident as with Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton and the rest of the Brazil squad watching on, a barefoot fan halted training when dodging security and running the length of the pitch, in order to try and get a selfies with Neymar.
A fan disrupted Brazilian training in an attempt to get a selfie with Neymar. 📸 pic.twitter.com/63OtvD2HJl
— Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 8, 2023
After this Bolivia home match, Brazil then move on to Peru.
That away match sees the Newcastle pair and their international teammates playing in Lima on Tuesday 12 September, a match which in UK time will actually finish at around 5am on Wednesday 13 September, only three days before Newcastle take on Brentford at St James’ Park.
Newcastle United players heading around the globe to play for their countries in September 2023:
Wednesday 6 September
England Under 19s v Germany Under 19s (Lewis Miley) Friendly – To be played on Costa Brava
Thursday 7 September
Paraguay 0 Peru 0
Incredibly frustrating for Miguel Almiron, as Paraguay drew their first World Cup qualifier. Absolutely battering Peru who didn’t have a single effort on target and the visitors having to play the entire second half a man down, after Advincula picked up a red card just before the break.
Paraguay hitting the woodwork four times, the visiting keeper playing the game of his career and the Peru goal leading a charmed life.
Friday 8 September
Cyprus v Scotland (***Elliot Anderson has now withdrawn from the Scotland squad after picking up an unspecified injury) Euros Qualifier
Slovakia v Portugal (Martin Dubravka) Euros Qualifier
Saturday 9 September
Ukraine v England (Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier) Euros Qualifier – To be played in Poland
Estonia v Sweden (Alexander Isak) Euros Qualifier
Kosovo v Switzerland (Fabian Schar) Euros Qualifier
North Macedonia v Italy (Sandro Tonali) Euros Qualifier
Brazil v Bolivia (Joelinton and Bruno) World Cup Qualifier
England Under 19s v Switzerland Under 19s (Lewis Miley) Friendly – To be played on Costa Brava
Monday 11 September
Slovakia v Liechtenstein (Martin Dubravka) Euros Qualifier
Tuesday 12 September
Scotland v England (Elliot Anderson, Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier) Friendly (***Elliot Anderson has now withdrawn from the Scotland squad after picking up an unspecified injury)
Venezuela v Paraguay (Miguel Almiron) World Cup qualifier
Sweden v Austria (Alexander Isak) Euros Qualifier
Switzerland v Andorra (Fabian Schar) Euros Qualifier
Italy v Ukraine (Sandro Tonali) Euros Qualifier
Peru v Brazil (Joelinton and Bruno) World Cup Qualifier
If you would like to feature on The Mag, submit your article to contribute@themag.co.uk