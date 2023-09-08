Videos

Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton watch on bemused as barefoot fan disrupts training for selfie

Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes are currently over in South America.

Brazil playing their opening two World Cup 2026 qualifying matches in the next week.

A very long qualifying process as always, 18 matches to play as the South American qualifying group has ten countries in it.

Brazil play at home later today against Bolivia, a game which is actually a 1.45am kick-off on Saturday in UK time.

Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton hoping to be selected to play against Bolivia at the Estadio Olimpico do Para, also known as Mangueirao, a football stadium in Belem, Para, Brazil.

Ahead of the game though, a bizarre incident as with Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton and the rest of the Brazil squad watching on, a barefoot fan halted training when dodging security and running the length of the pitch, in order to try and get a selfies with Neymar.

A fan disrupted Brazilian training in an attempt to get a selfie with Neymar. 📸 pic.twitter.com/63OtvD2HJl — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 8, 2023

After this Bolivia home match, Brazil then move on to Peru.

That away match sees the Newcastle pair and their international teammates playing in Lima on Tuesday 12 September, a match which in UK time will actually finish at around 5am on Wednesday 13 September, only three days before Newcastle take on Brentford at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United players heading around the globe to play for their countries in September 2023:

Wednesday 6 September

England Under 19s v Germany Under 19s (Lewis Miley) Friendly – To be played on Costa Brava

Thursday 7 September

Paraguay 0 Peru 0

Incredibly frustrating for Miguel Almiron, as Paraguay drew their first World Cup qualifier. Absolutely battering Peru who didn’t have a single effort on target and the visitors having to play the entire second half a man down, after Advincula picked up a red card just before the break.

Paraguay hitting the woodwork four times, the visiting keeper playing the game of his career and the Peru goal leading a charmed life.

Friday 8 September

Cyprus v Scotland (***Elliot Anderson has now withdrawn from the Scotland squad after picking up an unspecified injury) Euros Qualifier

Slovakia v Portugal (Martin Dubravka) Euros Qualifier

Saturday 9 September

Ukraine v England (Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier) Euros Qualifier – To be played in Poland

Estonia v Sweden (Alexander Isak) Euros Qualifier

Kosovo v Switzerland (Fabian Schar) Euros Qualifier

North Macedonia v Italy (Sandro Tonali) Euros Qualifier

Brazil v Bolivia (Joelinton and Bruno) World Cup Qualifier

England Under 19s v Switzerland Under 19s (Lewis Miley) Friendly – To be played on Costa Brava

Monday 11 September

Slovakia v Liechtenstein (Martin Dubravka) Euros Qualifier

Tuesday 12 September

Scotland v England (Elliot Anderson, Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier) Friendly (***Elliot Anderson has now withdrawn from the Scotland squad after picking up an unspecified injury)

Venezuela v Paraguay (Miguel Almiron) World Cup qualifier

Sweden v Austria (Alexander Isak) Euros Qualifier

Switzerland v Andorra (Fabian Schar) Euros Qualifier

Italy v Ukraine (Sandro Tonali) Euros Qualifier

Peru v Brazil (Joelinton and Bruno) World Cup Qualifier