Brighton 3 Newcastle 1 – Very interesting independent ratings on the NUFC players

It ended Brighton 3 Newcastle 1.

Newcastle United fans left gutted as a game they started brightly and which then settled down into a match of few chances, then saw the away side gift the crucial opening goal. After that, Newcastle struggling to create many clear opportunities and the away side contributing as well to the other two goals, the only two efforts Brighton had on target in the second half.

Looking at the individuals in black and white, interesting to get an independent perspective on how this played out.

Whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.

Now whoscored have published their independent player ratings for this Brighton 3 Newcastle 1 match:

(The way they display the subs means only a maximum of four can be shown for any one team, Jamaal Lascelles was rated 6.1)

As you can see, Callum Wilson the highest rated (6.8) for Newcastle United, along with fellow sub Sean Longstaff, both looking lively when coming on and Wilson scored a great individual goal. Both now pressing for a start surely, especially the NUFC number nine with two goals this season despite only 96 minutes on the pitch in four appearances off the bench.

As for those who started, Alexander Isak (6.6) the best of an average / bad bunch, with just behind him Trippier, Gordon and Bruno all rated 6.5.

Of those who started

Stats from BBC Sport:

Brighton 3 Newcastle 1 – Saturday 2 September 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 90+2

Brighton:

Ferguson 27, 65, 70

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Brighton 56% (59%) Newcastle 44% (41%)

Total shots were Brighton 15 (12) Newcastle 9 (4)

Shots on target were Brighton 6 (4) Newcastle 2 (0)

Corners were Brighton 5 (4) Newcastle 3 (1)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Targett (Lascelles 74), Bruno, Joelinton (Wilson 58), Tonali (Longstaff 58), Gordon, Almiron (Anderson 58), Isak (Barnes 74)

Subs:

Dubravka, Livramento, Murphy, Hall

