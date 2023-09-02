Opinion

Brighton 3 Newcastle 1 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players

We asked Jonathan Drape-Comyn to give us his match ratings and player comments after Brighton 3 Newcastle 1.

Newcastle United failing to make the most of a bright start.

Brighton then taking advantage of poor play from Newcastle United in the shape of Pope and Tonali to take the lead, the Seagulls never looking back.

MATCH RATINGS:

Pope – 3

Distribution has always been awful and it finally caught up with him today. Shocking for the goal.

A shame that it happened today after being dropped by England midweek.

Trippier – 6

Had a tough time up against Mitoma and made some sloppy passes.

If anything, the players around him probably made him look better than what he was.

Schar – 3

Looked all at seas without his mate Botman.

Half-hearted effort most of the time. Third goal summed up his effort today.

Burn – 2

Just so far off the standard you’re wanting at this level.

Looked like a Championship defender at best.

Mbappe coming his way soon is a scary thought…

Targett – 6

Similar to Trippier, thought he did ‘ok’ compared to the rubbish around him.

Bruno – 2

Looked tired, lethargic, misplaced passes, holding onto it too long.

Along with Burn and Joelinton, 2 is for effort.

Defensively / positionally he is all over the place.

Joelinton – 2

Like Bruno, looked so tired and lethargic.

Not sure what they have been doing in training this week?

One of his worst NUFC performances… and that’s saying something.

Tonali – 5

A bit more energy than the other two but still failed to get any control of the midfield.

Still a settling in period.

Gordon – 4

Barely touched the ball in the first half, which was strange because he looked ok when he did have it.

Missed an absolute sitter in the second half.

Almiron – 3

Usual Almiron, full of good running but no quality on the ball.

Just not good enough.

Goals last season were a complete fluke from his five odd years at the club… anyone who says otherwise is kidding themselves.

Isak – 7

Only player who looked interested until the subs came on.

Looked isolated up top with no support from midfield.

We need him on the ball far more and so would like to see him LW next game with Wilson up front.

SUBS

Wilson – 7

Looked lively when he was on and took his goal.

Must start the next game alongside Isak.

If Howe can’t get the two of them in the team but can find space for Almiron etc, then he’ll be stepping into pressure territory for the first time as manager.

Longstaff – 5

Did he touch the ball in his 30 minutes?

Honestly can’t remember.

Anderson – 6

Huffed and puffed but too late to have any impact on the game.

Barnes – N/A

Wasn’t on long enough to judge.

Lascelles – N/A

Wasn’t on long enough to judge.

Howe – 3

A serious rethink needed.

No shame in losing to Brighton, Man City, Liverpool, but the performances (bar first 20 mins against Liverpool) have been really really bad.

You can’t keep picking the likes of Almiron / Burn and still expect to consistently pick up points at this level. It has to change.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Brighton 3 Newcastle 1 – Saturday 2 September 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 90+2

Brighton:

Ferguson 27, 65, 70

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Brighton 56% (59%) Newcastle 44% (41%)

Total shots were Brighton 15 (12) Newcastle 9 (4)

Shots on target were Brighton 6 (4) Newcastle 2 (0)

Corners were Brighton 5 (4) Newcastle 3 (1)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Targett (Lascelles 74), Bruno, Joelinton (Wilson 58), Tonali (Longstaff 58), Gordon, Almiron (Anderson 58), Isak (Barnes 74)

Subs:

Dubravka, Livramento, Murphy, Hall

(Brighton 3 Newcastle 1 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)