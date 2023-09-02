Opinion

Brighton 3 Newcastle 1 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction

Brighton 3 Newcastle 1 – Saturday 2 September 5.30pm

Newcastle United opening brightly and two very decent chances / situations early on but not converted into goals.

Brighton increasingly then getting on top in the first half and the killer opening goal coming from a Pope error and Tonali also not blameless. We knew it was a tough opening schedule and so it has proved…

Nat Seaton:

“Well I have to say that was unexpected.

“It would be easy to say it was a hangover from last week, or the midfield three or Pope’s mistake that was the problem, but to be honest it was a very bad day at the office all round.

“Lovely finish by Wilson a very small consolation to take back home.

“We have to pick ourselves back up after the international break and have faith in our team.”

David Punton:

“A horror show on the south coast.

“Just what’s wrong with this team all of a sudden?

“Form has completely gone out of the window on what has been a hard run of games.

“Is there such thing as an easy game in this league?

“There is against Newcastle if they keep defending like that. We’ve gift wrapped some of those goals.

“Our awful record at Brighton shows no sign of changing.

“Some big games ahead now.

“Up to the players and manager to sort this out before it becomes a proper slump and sniping starts.

“Not a happy day to be a Mag and it’s capped off a poor week for the club.

“Sven Botman such a huge miss in our defence and we are left wondering – maybe we needed a new centre half in the summer. Too late now.”

Billy Miller:

“A game we deserved to lose but annoyingly avoidable goals.

“This felt like a throwback to the ties against Brighton under Bruce.

“They looked like they had about 15 players at times.

“The start to this season was always going to be tough but it’s gone worse than I’d imagined.

“Vital we get back to winning ways against Brentford after the international break.

“The small matter of the San Siro after that.”

Brian Standen:

“Social media in meltdown

“Please can the Johnny come latelys and haters Foxtrot Oscar!

“Yes we were poor and have not yet clicked but form is temporary and class is permanent

“Move on!”

Simon Ritter:

“After the excitement of the Champions League draw, this was a reality check.

“Isak could and probably should have taken at least one of his two chances in the first five minutes but the lightning-fast edge that characterised his play last season seemed strangely absent.

“Gordon, our best attacker against Liverpool, barely touched the ball in the first half-hour and was booked for a tackle / lunge probably born of frustration.

“Estupinan was vulnerable on Brighton’s right but we never made him pay.

“Joelinton should have equalised from our best move almost immediately after Brighton took the lead.

“We missed Botman, who on this evidence has a lot more pace than Schar or Burn.

“The scoreline was a fair reflection on the play, with United being out-run and out-thought for most of the game.

“Much as I dislike two-week breaks in September, this one might be coming at a good time.

“The teamwork and lung-bursting effort that earned us fourth place has gone missing.

“Eddie needs to give the team a shake-up.”

Matt Busby Said To Joe Harvey:

“That was awful.

“We need to go back to the drawing board.

“Are we too predictable? Probably…..

“We’ve had the toughest of starts but based on the highs of last season and the recruitment during the summer, three points from twelve is a poor return.

“109m Euros net spend is less than what I thought we could afford given UCL qualification and although we’ve strengthened in some areas, the Botman injury shows how paper thin we are in other areas.

“We need to re-group and pick up points after the international break. And pick them up fast.”

Jamie Smith:

“That was worryingly, achingly bad.

“Evan Ferguson is a special talent and he made a huge difference, makes it all the more a shame he’s likely to be away to Chelsea to be ruined in January.

“However, this was as bad a Newcastle performance as many from the bad old days.

“After missing a couple of good chances in the first couple of minutes, Brighton were allowed to dominate as the midfield was limp and ineffective, the passing was once again terrible and off target and the defending was shocking.

“Botman’s cool and athletic presence a massive miss and we need to hope he’s back and fully fit after the break.

“Time to reboot and get at it against Brentford but we need a reaction here.

“Losing to ten men after being 1-0 up after 80 minutes and being totally dominated and battered the next week, is reason enough to demand a response.

“Not good enough today by a long, long way.”

Paul Patterson:

“An utter utter disgrace.

“Like being transported back to the playbook of Steve Bruce.”

Greg McPeake:

“First three minutes thought we were going to batter them but fell away badly.

“The singing for the last ten minutes from the away support was immense.

“Wilson showed his class again.

“I enjoyed the Geordies singing at the end and I wanted to take my Brighton top off as well – Jimmy Gunning Brighton fan aged 9.”

Bazoox:

“It’s been a rubbish start to the season.

“We seem way off the pace at the moment and it is becoming worrying.

“I’m beginning to wonder if our team is resting on it’s lauels from last season.

“I’ve said it recently, and most of you don’t seem to like it, but our owners won’t be very happy.

“A massive improvement is required and at the moment I’m not that confident in us turning it around quickly.

“To lose to Brighton and Hove Albion isn’t good enough if we are serious about becoming a top 4 side.

“Well that’s enough of me moaning I suppose but at the moment we aren’t very good and the Aston Villa game looks like a flash in the pan.

“We are now playing catch-up in the Prem.

“Disappointed again.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 90+2

Brighton:

Ferguson 27, 65, 70

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Brighton 56% (59%) Newcastle 44% (41%)

Total shots were Brighton 15 (12) Newcastle 9 (4)

Shots on target were Brighton 6 (4) Newcastle 2 (0)

Corners were Brighton 5 (4) Newcastle 3 (1)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Targett (Lascelles 74), Bruno, Joelinton (Wilson 58), Tonali (Longstaff 58), Gordon, Almiron (Anderson 58), Isak (Barnes 74)

Subs:

Dubravka, Livramento, Murphy, Hall