News

Brentford fans not impressed by Newcastle United decision

Brentford fans are not happy.

Their travelling supporters only getting 12 days notice of a shift in when the away game at Newcastle United will be played.

The Brentford fans, as well as the Newcastle supporters, having it confirmed that the St James’ Park match had been moved from 4.30pm on Sunday 17 September to 5.30pm on Saturday 16 September, having been originally moved from 3pm on Saturday 16 September…

As always, broadcasters dictating what happens, even if it creates maximum trouble for fans intending to actually be at the match.

Brentford fans pointing out that they can’t even get a train back to London on the Saturday night, unless leaving well before the end of the game. That is even if they can book on that train AND how much that would be so close to the game.

The reality is that there will likely be just as many Newcastle United fans inconvenienced for this game, if not more. As many ex-pats etc in the London area and the south generally, have season tickets or regularly come match by match.

This news follows only days after yet another farcical match change that saw Newcastle United fans down in Brighton for a 5.30pm kick-off due to Sky Sports, zero chance of getting back to Tyneside from there after the final whistle, using public transport.

London World report – 5 September 2023:

‘When unveiling the broadcast schedule at the start of July, the Premier League included a warning message next to the Newcastle United vs Brentford match which read: “Subject to movement dependent upon the participation of Premier League clubs in the Champions League the following Tuesday.”

With huge savings on public transport to be made by booking early, any Bees fans who have done so must now buy new tickets or pay fees to move bookings. To add frustration, the last train to London from Newcastle on September 16 leaves at 7:33 pm – likely meaning fans would have to leave the match early to travel home.

It’s far from the first time such a situation has happened with supporters regularly left struggling to make it home after away matches. Newcastle United fans themselves saw their away fixture at Brighton on Saturday finish at around 7:30 pm, 350 miles from home.

The Brentford Independent Association of Supporters said: “Once again @premierleague treating fans with utter contempt. Picking a match for broadcast that could be moved because of European commitments with less than two weeks’ notice shouldn’t be allowed.”

The Football Supporters Association, which has regularly campaigned against avoidable fixture changes for fans, also shared the plight of Brentford away matchgoers. The FSA said: “Games moved with just two weeks notice. Entirely avoidable farce that likely leaves fans out of pocket – and Brentford fans missing the last train back to London.

“Supporters are tired of games being moved more than once to accommodate broadcasters. Games that will have to be moved again due to predictable clashes with the European schedule shouldn’t be selected for TV. Simple as that.”

Reacting online, Brentford fans shared their annoyance at how difficult it would now be to support Thomas Frank’s side at St James’ Park, some 250 miles away from West London.

One Twitter user wrote: “Worth noting that the last train to London from Newcastle will mean that Brentford fans will have to leave around 70 minutes if they want to make it in time.”

Another added: “What a joke. Newcastle qualified for the Champions League in May.”