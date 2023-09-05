News

Borussia Dortmund hierarchy reaction on Champions League draw pulling out Newcastle United

Borsussia Dortmund have competed in the Champions League in 11 of the past 12 seasons.

The last 10 times they have been in the competition, only twice have they failed to get out of the group stage.

After having been handed PSG from pot one and AC Milan from pot three, there were audible gasps of shock / delight from around those gathered in Monte Carlo when Newcastle United were pulled out from pot four.

Last season, Borussia Dortmund only lost once in a tough group stage, away at Man City. A credible draw at home to Pep Guardiola’s side helped them comfortably qualify behind Man City, Borussia Dortmund getting four more points than Sevilla who filled third place ahead of FC Copenhagen who ended up bottom of the group.

Borussia Dortmund unlucky to go out last season in the round of 16, winning 1-0 at home against Chelsea before losing 2-0 away,.

The Borussia Dortmund hierarchy have now reacted to the Champions League draw that gave them Newcastle United, AC Milan and PSG to play.

They are away to PSG in their opening game and face Newcastle United in the third and fourth group matches, at St James’ Park on Wednesday 25 October and in Dortmund on Tuesday 7 November.

Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic (pictured above):

“This group is a real challenge.

“A challenge that we are looking forward to.

“A group that we are tackling with full conviction.

“Three strong opponents await us in Paris St. Germain, AC Milan and Newcastle United.

“That changes, but it doesn’t mean that we go into the Champions League without great ambitions and want to get into the knockout phase.”

Borussia Dortmund chairman Hans-Joachim Watzke:

“Our group is certainly the most difficult group, a fantastic group.

“But we will accept it.

“We will face three absolute top opponents.

“To survive in this group, you need exceptional performance, and exactly this is what we hope for from our team.”

Champions League group stage draw – 31 August 2023

GROUP A

Bayern Munich, Man Utd, FC Copenhagen, Galatasaray

GROUP B

Sevilla, Arsenal, PSV, Lens

GROUP C

Napoli, Real Madrid, Sporting Braga, Union Berlin

GROUP D

Benfica, Inter Milan, FC Salzburg, Real Sociedad

GROUP E

Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid, Lazio, Celtic

GROUP F

PSG, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Newcastle United

GROUP G

Man City, RB Leipzig, Red Star Belgrade, Young Boys

GROUP H

Barcelona, Porto, Shakhtar Dontesk, Royal Antwerp

The dates of the 2023/24 Champions League draws

Group stage: 31 August 2023

Round of 16: 18 December 2023

Quarter-finals & semi-finals: 15 March 2024

The dates of the 2023/24 Champions League group stage matches

Matchday 1: 19/20 September 2023

Matchday 2: 3/4 October 2023

Matchday 3: 24/25 October 2023

Matchday 4: 7/8 November 2023

Matchday 5: 28/29 November 2023

Matchday 6: 12/13 December 2023

The dates of the 2023/24 knockout stages of the Champions League:

Round of 16: 13/14/20/21 February and 5/6/12/13 March 2024

Quarter-finals: 9/10 and 16/17 April 2024

Semi-finals: 30 April/1 May and 7/8 May 2024

Final: 1 June 2024