Borussia Dortmund fans set for protest when playing Newcastle United at St James’ Park

Borussia Dortmund fans are heading to St James’ Park next month for their first ever visit.

The Bundesliga club drawn with Newcastle United in the proverbial Champions League ‘Group of Death’ – Group F.

In a country where football supporters are far more active than most in showing their disapproval of anything the authorities do, or indeed other clubs, Borussia Dortmund fans amongst the very most active.

This was shown yet again on Tuesday night, when the Borussia Dortmund fans were away from home in Paris, watching their team lose 2-0 to PSG:

The Borussia Dortmund fans protesting against getting charged €70 (£60) for this away match.

The travelling fans making their feelings towards PSG very clear.

Their feeling that €20 (£17) is plenty, falling on deaf ears.

With Newcastle United charging their own fans a minimum of £60 (€70) after tickets went on sale (via ballot) to NUFC members today, Borussia Dortmund fans are set to be protesting once again when they visit St James’ Park, as they will be charged at least that price.

As for what Newcastle United fans can expect to pay when they visit Dortmund in November…

Last season Man City played Borussia Dortmund in the group stage.

The travelling Man City fans were charged £58 (roughly €67) for their seats at the BVB Stadion Dortmund.

However, Man City fans were given only 288 seats, with also 2,905 standing tickets priced at a very reasonable £16.50 (€19).

That was a total initial allocation of 3,193 tickets, plus Man City fans had access to an extra allocation of 1,000, if they sold the initial allocation (I don’t know whether that happened).

Newcastle United – Champions League Group matches:

Matchday 1: AC Milan 0 Newcastle United 0 – 19th September, 5.45pm

Matchday 2: Newcastle United v Paris Saint-Germain – 4th October, 8pm

Matchday 3: Newcastle United v Borussia Dortmund – 25th October, 8pm

Matchday 4: Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle United – 7th November, 5.45pm

Matchday 5: Paris Saint-Germain v Newcastle United – 28th November, 8pm

Matchday 6: Newcastle United v AC Milan – 13th December, 8pm