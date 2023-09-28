Bookies react after superb Newcastle United get past Manchester City in Carabao Cup
The Carabao Cup third round matches have now been completed.
This midweek seeing those Premier League clubs competing in Europe, joining the competition.
There were 32 clubs left in the competition before Tuesday night and now we are down to the final 16.
The final tie to be completed was Newcastle 1 Manchester City 0, absolutely brilliant from Eddie Howe and his players last night.
Maybe the draw could have been kinder but there you go…
This is the full Carabao Cup fourth round draw:
Mansfield Town v Port Vale
Ipswich v Fulham
Manchester United v Newcastle United
Bournemouth v Liverpool
Chelsea v Blackburn
West Ham v Arsenal
Everton v Burnley
Exeter v Middlesbrough
After the third round draw was made at the end of August, these were the general odds from various bookies on which club will win the Carabao Cup this season:
7/2 Man City
8/1 Man Utd, Liverpool
9/1 Arsenal
10/1 Chelsea
16/1 Newcastle United
18/1 West Ham, Aston Villa
20/1 Brighton
Following the completion of the third round matches and the Carabao Cup fourth round draw having been made, this is how the bookies now see the chances of the remaining 16 clubs to win the competition:
4/1 Liverpool, Arsenal
9/2 Man Utd
5/1 Chelsea
6/1 Newcastle United
16/1 West Ham
20/1 Fulham
33/1 Burnley, Everton, Bournemouth
66/1 Middlesbrough
80/1 Ipswich
100/1 Blackburn
250/1 Exeter
350/1 Port Vale
400/1 Mansfield
If Newcastle United are to get to Wembley again, then having to do it the hard way.
Beating the best team in the world last night, then drawn at Old Trafford.
However, if getting through this Man U away challenge, there would be every chance of a very favourable draw in the next round, with then the prize of a two-legged semi-final.
The fourth round against Man Utd (and what follows that potentially for NUFC) of the Carabao Cup will be played:
Round Four – Week commencing Monday 30 October 2023
Round Five – Week commencing Monday 18 December 2023
Semi-Final first leg – Week commencing Monday 8 January 2024
Semi-Final second leg – Week commencing Monday 22 January 2024
Final – Sunday 25 February 2024
Stats from BBC Sport:
Newcastle 1 Manchester City 0 – Wednesday 27 September 8pm
Goals:
Newcastle United:
Isak 53
Manchester City:
(Half-time stats in brackets)
Possession was Man City 67% (70%) Newcastle 33% (30%)
Total shots were Man City 10 (6) Newcastle 6 (1)
Shots on target were Man City 2 (1) Newcastle 4 (1)
Corners were Man City 7 (6) Newcastle 4 (1)
Referee: Chris Kavanagh
Newcastle United:
Pope; Livramento, Lascelles, Dummett (Schar 90+4), Targett, Tonali (Anderson 90), Miley (Bruno 45), Hall (Gordon 45), Murphy, Isak (Almiron 62), Joelinton
UNUSED SUBS:
Karius, Trippier, Ritchie, Manquillo
(Pep Guardiola was out-thought by Eddie Howe – Read HERE)
(Carabao Cup fourth round draw – Newcastle United get Manchester United – Read HERE)
(Newcastle 1 Manchester City 0 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)
(Newcastle 1 Manchester City 0 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players – Read HERE)
If you would like to feature on The Mag, submit your article to contribute@themag.co.uk