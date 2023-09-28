News

Bookies react after superb Newcastle United get past Manchester City in Carabao Cup

The Carabao Cup third round matches have now been completed.

This midweek seeing those Premier League clubs competing in Europe, joining the competition.

There were 32 clubs left in the competition before Tuesday night and now we are down to the final 16.

The final tie to be completed was Newcastle 1 Manchester City 0, absolutely brilliant from Eddie Howe and his players last night.

Maybe the draw could have been kinder but there you go…

This is the full Carabao Cup fourth round draw:

Mansfield Town v Port Vale

Ipswich v Fulham

Manchester United v Newcastle United

Bournemouth v Liverpool

Chelsea v Blackburn

West Ham v Arsenal

Everton v Burnley

Exeter v Middlesbrough

After the third round draw was made at the end of August, these were the general odds from various bookies on which club will win the Carabao Cup this season:

7/2 Man City

8/1 Man Utd, Liverpool

9/1 Arsenal

10/1 Chelsea

16/1 Newcastle United

18/1 West Ham, Aston Villa

20/1 Brighton

Following the completion of the third round matches and the Carabao Cup fourth round draw having been made, this is how the bookies now see the chances of the remaining 16 clubs to win the competition:

4/1 Liverpool, Arsenal

9/2 Man Utd

5/1 Chelsea

6/1 Newcastle United

16/1 West Ham

20/1 Fulham

33/1 Burnley, Everton, Bournemouth

66/1 Middlesbrough

80/1 Ipswich

100/1 Blackburn

250/1 Exeter

350/1 Port Vale

400/1 Mansfield

If Newcastle United are to get to Wembley again, then having to do it the hard way.

Beating the best team in the world last night, then drawn at Old Trafford.

However, if getting through this Man U away challenge, there would be every chance of a very favourable draw in the next round, with then the prize of a two-legged semi-final.

The fourth round against Man Utd (and what follows that potentially for NUFC) of the Carabao Cup will be played:

Round Four – Week commencing Monday 30 October 2023

Round Five – Week commencing Monday 18 December 2023

Semi-Final first leg – Week commencing Monday 8 January 2024

Semi-Final second leg – Week commencing Monday 22 January 2024

Final – Sunday 25 February 2024

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Manchester City 0 – Wednesday 27 September 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 53

Manchester City:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man City 67% (70%) Newcastle 33% (30%)

Total shots were Man City 10 (6) Newcastle 6 (1)

Shots on target were Man City 2 (1) Newcastle 4 (1)

Corners were Man City 7 (6) Newcastle 4 (1)

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle United:

Pope; Livramento, Lascelles, Dummett (Schar 90+4), Targett, Tonali (Anderson 90), Miley (Bruno 45), Hall (Gordon 45), Murphy, Isak (Almiron 62), Joelinton

UNUSED SUBS:

Karius, Trippier, Ritchie, Manquillo

(Pep Guardiola was out-thought by Eddie Howe – Read HERE)

(Carabao Cup fourth round draw – Newcastle United get Manchester United – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Manchester City 0 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Manchester City 0 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players – Read HERE)