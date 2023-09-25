News

Blades boss struggling to come to terms with Sheffield United 0 Newcastle United 8

Paul Heckingbottom cut a desolate figure on Sunday afternoon, as he watched the Newcastle United destruction of his team.

The new rules on only one person per club allowed next to the pitch, exposing the Blades boss even more, the Sheffield United manager having to stand out there alone and nothing he could do would make any difference.

Well, apart from seemingly make things worse.

Each substitution that Paul Heckingbottom made, only seemed to weaken Sheffield United further.

Reflecting on what he had watched, the most worrying thing for the home team’s manager wasn’t so much the gap in quality. Instead it will have been the gap in desire, with the Newcastle United players wanting it so much more.

Paul Heckingbottom talking after Newcastle United’s 8-0 thrashing of his Sheffield United side:

“You could see moments where Newcastle outfought us and outran us.

“That is not acceptable.

“We want to compete.

“There is still a level of competition we expect.

“We know they have top class players but there is an expectation from us that we are here to compete.

“We were undone by our organisation.

“We can’t afford to put ourselves behind in that sort of fashion if we want to compete.

“A lot of the things I saw in the second half I have never seen here.

“There are certain things that aren’t acceptable, which they know.

“These results are going to come, we expect them, but it is the nature of the performance that we are upset about.

“No one wants to see that.

“The supporters were first class, you could hear them all the way through.

“It has been a tough week for everyone, we wanted to do our bit to change that but we’ve failed.

“You can’t feel sorry for yourself.

“We are ready to go tomorrow morning.

“There are things we have to address from that, we can’t shy away from it, but the good thing is you always have another game.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Sheffield United 0 Newcastle United 8 – Sunday 24 September 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Longstaff 21, Burn 31, Botman 35, Wilson 56, Gordon 61, Almiron 68, Bruno73, Isak 87

Sheffield United:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Sheff Utd 42% (46%) Newcastle 58% (54%)

Total shots were Sheff Utd 9 (6) Newcastle 22 (12)

Shots on target were Sheff Utd 1 (1) Newcastle 15 (8)

Corners were Sheff Utd 2 (2) Newcastle 6 (4)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Livarmento 70), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno (Hall 81), Anderson, Almiron (Tonali 70), Wilson (Isak 70), Barnes (Gordon 12)

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Targett, Murphy

(Sheffield United 0 Newcastle United 8 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Sheffield United 0 Newcastle United 8 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Sheffield United 0 Newcastle United 8 (EIGHT!) – Record breakers – Read HERE)