BBC Sport pundit with Newcastle United crushing verdict

Some interesting comments from this BBC Sport pundit on Newcastle United.

Chris Sutton speaking ahead of Eddie Howe and his team taking on Brentford.

A fifth match of the season for Newcastle United on Saturday at St James’ Park.

Chris Sutton very much on the ball with his reasoning, pointing out to BBC Sport the relevant situations of the two clubs.

The BBC Sport man delivering a crushing verdict…

Chris Sutton talking to BBC Sport:

“This is a big game for Newcastle boss Eddie Howe after his side’s run of three straight defeats.

“Brentford are one of the worst teams to be facing in a situation like this – they are so well organised and also extremely dangerous when they come forward.

“But you know what? I actually think this will bring the best out of Newcastle and this will be the day when they click again.

“They put five goals past the Bees last time they came to St James’ Park, and I think they are going to demolish them this time too, and kickstart their season.

“Prediction: Newcastle 4 Brentford 0”

Yes, the BBC Sport man believing that Eddie Howe’s side are going to bounce back and crush / demolish Brentford.

As he says, Brentford are no mugs and have an excellent manager in Thomas Frank.

However, I think we all know and expect that the Newcastle United players are going to be really pumped up for this one and will be going for it from the first whistle.

The crowd as well, releasing the frustrations of this trio of defeats and what has felt an endless international ‘break’ fortnight.

Last season, that 5-1 win over Brentford saw Newcastle 2-0 up in 28 minutes thanks to Bruno and Murphy goals.

It would be great if Newcastle United can repeat that start last October.

Bruno Guimaraes was class that day and scored twice, including a flying header to kick things off with the opening goal.

It would be especially good to see him bounce back to top form and lead NUFC to a crushing victory, as the BBC Sport man predicts.

Along with Joelinton and Miggy, Bruno was flown back from South America by private plane on Wednesday by the club and should be buzzing.

Bruno made his first ever home start for Brazil and got an assist in a 5-1 win over Bolivia, then for the first time ever started consecutive competitive matches for his country, with a 1-0 away victory against Peru.

So for Newcastle United players and fans the message is clear, lets put everything we can into this match on Saturday and get the season properly kicked off again, remembering of course that we did actually start with a 5-1 (popular scoreline!) over Villa.

That is what our team is capable of, even against a decent opposition such as Villa, or Brentford.