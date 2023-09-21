News

BBC Sport pundit absolutely right on the money with this Newcastle United analysis

Some interesting comments from this BBC Sport pundit on Newcastle United.

Chris Sutton speaking ahead of Eddie Howe and his team taking on Sheffield United.

A third Premier League away match of the season for Newcastle United on Sunday at Bramall Lane.

Chris Sutton very much on the ball with his reasoning, pointing out to BBC Sport the relevant situations of the two clubs.

Chris Sutton talking to BBC Sport:

“Sheffield United were really resilient for so long against Tottenham last week, just as they were against Manchester City earlier in the season, but again they were left with nothing to show for it.

“Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom complained about the amount of time added on in the Spurs game, but it was poor defending that let his side down in the end – he can’t blame the referee for that.

“The onus is going to be on them to be more attack-minded in this game, and it’s going to be interesting to see how Newcastle cope after they played in the Champions League in midweek.

“Eddie Howe’s team got away with it a bit against AC Milan on Tuesday, because they didn’t play well – but it was a great point for them in the end.

“It wasn’t just at the San Siro where Newcastle haven’t clicked because they have not really done that very often this season, but they are going to gel at some point.

“They have got enough depth now to rotate their squad in midfield and attack, which is important, and I think they will get the job done at Bramall Lane one way or another.

“Prediction: Sheffield United 0 Newcastle United 1”

The BBC Sport man very fair I think with his Newcastle United comments.

I reckon ‘got away with it a bit against AC Milan‘ is a balanced assessment, as opposed to some of the hysteria in the media and from some Newcastle fans. Yes, the home side were the better team but the vast majority of the shots were from way out and off target, whilst when it came to the ones on target, Nick Pope did well and made some decent saves. However, it was only the Murphy clearance off the line when he ever really looked set to concede. Otherwise it was some great defending / blocks by those in front of him and that one when Leao tried a flick and fell over.

As for not having clicked ‘very often’ this season, I have no problems with that either. Newcastle played well, but not brilliantly, when hammering Villa, then I think played pretty well against a decent Brentford side and deserved that win. Then I honestly think if you take away that last ten minutes there wasn’t much at all wrong with the performance against Liverpool. Newcastle the better team with 11 v 11 and had taken the lead before Van Dijk went off, looked set to run away with it against 10 but a save of the season from Alisson and the post denying Almiron what would have been a brilliant goal running from the halfway line. Newcastle had other chances but didn’t finish them off, make the right choice, Liverpool with their only two serious efforts all day late on and the luck with them, especially when the pass for the equaliser was so lucky for the scousers, hitting the back of Botman’s right leg and then as he was running it then flicked off his left heel directly into the path of Nunez.

Sheffield United have shown spirit but reality is they have lost five and drawn one of their six games, including losing to League One Lincoln in the League Cup. They have conceded two goals in each of their last four Premier League matches and if Newcastle can do the same, then with the defensive resolve shown these past two games, NUFC should be ok on Sunday.

The BBC Sport pundit also referencing Newcastle’s stronger depth in midfield and attack. Whilst not completely clicking and with Joe Willock and Joelinton out injured, Eddie Howe still has the likes of Isak, Wilson, Barnes, Gordon, Murphy, Bruno, Tonali and Longstaff, so I am confident that whoever he selects from that lot will be able to get the job done at Bramall Lane.

I think that as well it is a case of this occasion the timings going in Newcastle’s favour.

Five days between AC Milan away and the trip to Sheffield United, so on that front I don’t think you can be complaining either.

If Newcastle play well then we win, if below par then the home side will be able to give us a game for sure. Either way, hopefully we can create plenty of chances AND take at least a few of them.