Opinion

BBC Sport pundit absolutely right on the money with his Newcastle United analysis today

Some interesting comments from this BBC Sport pundit on Newcastle United.

Chris Sutton speaking ahead of Eddie Howe and his team taking on Brighton.

A second away match of the season for Newcastle United on Saturday at the Amex Stadium.

Chris Sutton very much on the ball with his reasoning, pointing out to BBC Sport the relevant situations of the two clubs.

It is a massive match, last season’s fourth top against sixth.

Chris Sutton talking to BBC Sport:

“A lot was made of Newcastle losing to 10 men.

“Liverpool is a game you’d expect them to see through, especially after taking the lead.

“Brighton ended up losing to West Ham and they play this expansive style of game.

“They like teams who come onto them and Newcastle will certainly do that.

“It’s impossible to predict this one.

“I’ll go for a draw.

“Prediction: Brighton 1 Newcastle 1”

The BBC Sport man pointing to obvious strengths that the two teams have.

Brighton with their expansive style and Newcastle United with their high energy high pressing style, two very attractive teams to watch who play great football.

As Chris Sutton says, there was a lot made out of the defeat to Liverpool, some of it fair comment / criticism BUT a lot of it crazy over the top nonsense that was laughable, in my opinion.

Yes, we were all massively frustrated, Newcastle United could AND should have won, but didn’t.

As to why they didn’t?

Well, it was a combination of factors BUT Newcastle were still the best team, both against 11 men and against 10. Eddie Howe’s players should have done better and created even more chances as well taking more of the healthy number they did create, however, they aren’t the first to fail to win such a game, or even lose.

When I say Newcastle were the better team, it doesn’t mean Liverpool didn’t do well in the circumstances. However, based on the two performances, NUFC would have won it probably 99 times out of 100, or at the very least, 9 out of 10.

Liverpool only had two efforts on target in the opening 80 minutes and Newcastle should have had the game well won by then. Barnes making a poor decision instead of setting Wilson up for an easy finish, Almiron strolling through the middle of the Liverpool defence and Alisson totally beaten but saved by the post, as well as that incredible save from Almiron’s volley – unbelievable. Just three of a number of situations where any of them would have sealed the win.

Liverpool have spent fortunes on attacking players and their fourth choice striker who cost seriously more than any player Newcastle have ever bought, scored a brilliant goal that only was possible when an incredibly unlucky double deflection off a backtracking Botman set him up. The late winner coming as a stunned Newcastle then had to regroup with Botman forced off.

That failure to take all three points shouldn’t have happened BUT it doesn’t mean Newcastle are a poor team or didn’t still deserve to take all the three points.

The BBC Sport man goes for the draw but admits in reality this is ‘impossible’ to call for sure today. That is the reality, Newcastle United handed such an incredibly difficult opening quartet of matches the most difficult schedule of all Premier League clubs.

Not saying it would be great but a draw and four points from these four games would be a credible return. However, my feeling is that just like that vital May match when Eddie Howe’s side overwhelmed Brighton at St James’ Park, today his players will do the necessary once again and be more than a match for Brighton.

Get it a bit tighter at the back and Newcastle United will create enough chances for sure to win today.