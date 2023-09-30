News

BBC Sport pundit absolutely perfectly on the money with this Newcastle United analysis

Some interesting comments from this BBC Sport pundit on Newcastle United.

Chris Sutton speaking ahead of Eddie Howe and his team taking on Burnley.

A seventh Premier League match of the season for Newcastle United this Saturday afternoon at St James’ Park.

Chris Sutton very much on the ball with his reasoning, pointing out to BBC Sport the relevant situations of the two clubs.

Chris Sutton talking to BBC Sport:

“Newcastle made a slow start to the season but are up and running now after hitting eight goals against Sheffield United, and they played well in the second half of their Carabao Cup win over Manchester City too.

“The injury to Harvey Barnes is a blow and Alexander Isak’s fitness is also a concern after he came off against City on Wednesday night, but Eddie Howe’s side will still be confident of racking up another good result here, against winless Burnley.

“The way the Magpies are playing makes me think this will be a long afternoon for the Clarets, who are always brave going forward but are not finding it easy to score goals in the Premier League.

“I think Newcastle could swarm them, and get another big win.

“Prediction: Newcastle 4 Burnley 0”

The BBC Sport man very fair I think with his Newcastle United comments overall.

Although I’m not convinced that a 5-1 thrashing of Aston Villa was really that much of a ‘slow’ start to the season.

As has been said many times, it was simply a case of a very tough schedule in the opening fixtures, Newcastle playing five of the other eight clubs who finished top nine last season. That trio of games (two to four) of Man City away, Liverpool home and Brighton away, just a ridiculously tough schedule and one where pretty much any NUFC fans would have definitely taken four points if offered them. Newcastle frustrated Man City and restricted them to only four shots on target, only problem was that stunning Alvarez strike was one of them. Whilst nobody loved the Eddie Howe tactics I do think on another day Newcastle could have ended up with a point, but of course the freak Liverpool match was the killer, Newcastle had the game won when 11 v 11 then had chances when they could / should have finished off the 10 men, then the scousers smashed and grabbed with their only two serious efforts on target late on, as they carried all the luck that day. Brighton the one where we gifted that opener and that was that.

The BBC Sport man talking about the Sheffield United hammering and the excellent win over Man City as the start of the uplift and getting up and running. However, in truth it came a week earlier with the gritty determined deserved win over Brentford and the battling point away in Milan.

Newcastle United have regrouped and refreshed after the international break and have now conceded no goals in over seven hours of football, winning three matches and that draw in Milan, as the recovery gathers momentum.

Chris Sutton talks of Burnley having been brave going forward but struggling to score goals in the top tier and indeed, they are having problems at both ends. Only Sheffield United have conceded more than the 13 Burnley have leaked, whilst only Luton have scored less than the four that Kompany’s team have managed.

I watched the Burnley 0 Man Utd 1 match last weekend and the Turf Moor team are no mugs BUT you got the impression that if they were still playing now, they wouldn’t have scored. They had 62% possession and had more shots and corners than Man Utd but hardly threatened. They play neat attractive football but rarely does it get anywhere at this level, so far.

Hopefully the BBC Sport man is proved correct with his 4-0 prediction and I think that kind of scoreline is more than possible.

However, I think the most important thing is not to give away a daft goal to the visitors. I think if that happened it would of course give them confidence, plus they look a team that would be dangerous if you end up going a goal down and are chasing the game against them.

Sutton says about Newcastle United set to ‘swarm them’ and I can see the likes of Gordon, Almiron, Longstaff and Anderson certainly doing that, putting pressure on Burnley and every chance of Newcastle winning possession in dangerous places.

Eddie Howe read out on Friday a big list of players with injuries / knocks / illness issues, but fingers crossed that it is a case of pretty much all of these players ending up being available today, with then simply a case of the NUFC boss picking his strongest available team, based partly on the physical condition of some. I think fair to assume one thing, I reckon Eddie Howe will be using at least four subs today, keeping one possibly in reserve depending on the scoreline and in case of any late injury.