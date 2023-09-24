Opinion

BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after 8-0 Sheffield United epic

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle United’s annihilation of Sheffield United.

The comments from neutrals especially telling…

A lot of it different to what Newcastle United fans had come to expect from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’.

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals in the past had been overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters.

Particularly stuff about the Newcastle United owners and the media inspired pile-ons that NUFC fans have become used to, when blamed for who now owns their club.

On this occasion though, politics not completely dominating the comments, more about football…

The BBC Sport readers comments from neutrals, with Sheffield United fans and the odd Newcastle United supporter also contributing:

‘Newcastle are turning into a decent soccer team.’

‘6 games in and a team scores more goals in a game than Chelsea have points!’

‘On another note, if Bruno has a 100m release clause in his new contract, he will be leaving, probably soon.’

‘(Leicester fan) I just wanna say thanks to Newcastle, put a bet on at half time for 8-0 and just won £2,500 also had £100 on 9-0 at 5-0 up but ain’t bothered about blowing the £100, Thanks lads but Leicester still have the biggest away win lol.

Going out now to look for a Geordie to buy a drink.’

‘Tomorrow on the BBC…

‘Newcastle scrape fortunate win against Sheffield United to take pressure off Eddie Howe’

‘A bit disappointed Pope didn’t score!!

Hats off to the Sheff Utd supporters who stayed to the end.’

‘I’ve been to the lane today and have to say Newcastle scored against the run of play. Then We got hammered. But can I say a well done to Newcastle fans for the respect they gave to Cusack.’

‘As a Swindon Town fan, I feel confident in saying that, for some, the Premier League is a poisoned chalice. Better off having a fun season in a lower league.’

‘Three clean sheets in a row. Getting back to what we did so well last season. Gordon was outstanding today.’

‘Good for the Newcastle fans but not really a good soccer game for a neutral.’

‘To be honest as a Sheff Utd fan, over 90 mins I think Newcastle just about edged it.’

‘Man utd fan here . Well played Newcastle, top manager and a team that is fully committed. No prima donnas, just honest footballers playing for there club and there fans. Utd and Chelsea players watch and learn.’

‘I live a mile from Bramall Lane and the voice of the away fans was something else. The home fans seemed shushed.’

‘Well, that was brutal. Ruthless, clinical, ultra-professional. Welcome back the team of last season – I’ve missed you. Note to Gareth Southgate: if Whitley Bay born Elliot Anderson decides he’s English, Newcastle fielded NINE England qualified players today.’

‘Great club Newcastle and with Eddie Howe I just feel there’s magic there. I’m a Bluebird supporter all my life and have always enjoyed our encounters and bantering with the fantastic Newcastle fans but not always happy with the outcome!! Howay the Lads!!’

‘Your fans deserve this very much well done Newcastle outplayed Sheffield united in every aspect.’

‘Looked as if Newcastle had an extra player on the pitch. Hopefully CCTV will have caught the moron who hit Elliot Anderson with the bottle.’

‘Gordon, incredible footballer, we got a bargain there.’

‘Haway’ the sport washers!’

‘As a Spurs fan I can’t help but feel we broke Sheff Utd last week and what we saw today was the hangover. It’s still not acceptable and Newcastle we’re incredible so don’t want to take any credit away from them.’

Well done Newcastle thoroughly outplayed Sheffield united and you have shown you are still a force to be reckoned with.’

Stats from BBC Sport:

Sheffield United 0 Newcastle United 8 – Sunday 24 September 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Longstaff 21, Burn 31, Botman 35, Wilson 56, Gordon 61, Almiron 68, Bruno73, Isak 87

Sheffield United:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Sheff Utd 42% (46%) Newcastle 58% (54%)

Total shots were Sheff Utd 9 (6) Newcastle 22 (12)

Shots on target were Sheff Utd 1 (1) Newcastle 15 (8)

Corners were Sheff Utd 2 (2) Newcastle 6 (4)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Livarmento 70), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno (Hall 81), Anderson, Almiron (Tonali 70), Wilson (Isak 70), Barnes (Gordon 12)

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Targett, Murphy

(Sheffield United 0 Newcastle United 8 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Sheffield United 0 Newcastle United 8 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Sheffield United 0 Newcastle United 8 (EIGHT!) – Record breakers – Read HERE)