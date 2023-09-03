Opinion

BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after 3-1 Brighton defeat

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle United’s defeat to Brighton.

The comments from neutrals especially telling…

A lot of it different to what Newcastle United fans had come to expect from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’.

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals in the past had been overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters.

Particularly stuff about the Newcastle United owners and the media inspired pile-ons that NUFC fans have become used to, when blamed for who now owns their club.

On this occasion though, politics not completely dominating the comments, more a case of your typical football ‘banter’…

The BBC Sport readers comments from neutrals, with Brighton fans and the odd Newcastle United supporter also contributing (plus I smell a very high Mackem presence):

‘The real Newcastle are back.’

‘It’s a joy to behold.’

‘Brighton proving, they are not one season wonders but built to last.

Great teams can be built without Middle Eastern or American Equity Capital Billions.’

‘Anyone else find it funny that Brighton sell two players to a greedy Chelsea and Liverpool for a couple of hundred million, watch both get ruined by their new clubs and will likely end the weekend above both clubs in the table?’

‘A real crash landing back to Earth for Newcastle this past few weeks. They look like a completely different team when the referee doesn’t turn a blind eye to their antics

Brighton pressing in particular was brilliant, made Joelinton and Bruno really struggle.’

‘What a team Brighton is! Good that Ferguson scored a hatrick after the transfer window is closed. Or else Chelsea would have tried to sign him on a 8 year contract too.’

‘Well Done Brighton, you were excellent!

A footballing lesson for the state run side!!!

Superb!!!!’

‘This is what football should be about. Not the same top 4 year in year out. This year might not be Newcastle’s. Well done Brighton.’

‘I know it is only 4 games, but should Eddie Howe start to get worried about his position?’

‘As a Newcastle supporter, all i can say is well done Brighton, absolute masterclass performance. And what a game young Ferguson had, deserved his MotM award for that display.

Congratulations.’

‘Another very convincing display by Brighton, totally man handled a supposedly good team.

Newcastle still in shock about their loss last Sunday?’

‘(Liverpool fan) I predicted a draw, as I thought Newcastle might have a point to prove after how they lost last week. But this was an even worse performance and not to have any shots on target until late in the game is simply inexcusable for a team with Newcastle’s available level of attack.’

‘Well done Brighton. Newcastle overrated beliving that finishing 4th was a success.’

‘Oh dear. Newcastle need to enjoy the nights against PSG and co. As on current form it doesn’t look like they will be playing them again next season. Well done Brighton. what a team.’

‘And another star rolls off the Brighton production line. I don’t know how they do it but what a fantastically run club!

I’m a Liverpool fan and I’m not looking forward to playing you lot in October.

As for Newcastle well, the commentators said the fixtures weren’t kind to them but, if they were really that good they have won them! Not CL quality on display today.’

‘I like Brighton and Newcastle and didn’t expect this game to be so one sided! Well done B&HA and hope Newcastle improve.’

‘I can’t see Howe lasting the season. The owners want to buy success.’

‘Oh dear Newcastle! Never mind, you have Milan, Dortmund and PSG to play in the Champions League.’

‘Good to see Newcastle and Chelsea spend like lunatics and achieve very little.’

‘Where have Newcastle spent like lunatics.’

‘Think West Ham showed how to play Brighton. Maybe we will get a bit more credit for our 3-1 victory at their place. Give them all the space and time and they will batter you as found out by Newcastle today because Brighton are an excellent team.’

‘Newcastle are predictable now, same starting 11 every week, same tactics every week, same formation, same substitutions at the same time every week and same excuses when we don’t win. Getting boring.’

‘Brighton playing some eye catching football. They deserve every bit of their success. Bounced back nicely after last weeks mishap against westham.’

‘We had to endure Mike Ashley’s ownership for 15 years.

Last season, Eddie Howe gave us a cup final and got us in the Champions League. This season, we’ve played three decent games and suffered a well-deserved defeat against an excellent Brighton side.

To even suggest that we should panic or want Eddie Howe sacked says a lot about your own fickle nature as football “fans”.

Incredible.’

‘I felt my team Liverpool had a 7/10 transfer window, not getting a left sided centre back could cost us, but the signings we should of made are Brighton ‘s scouting network and there deal sealer, every year they sell for huge profits but just replace them with equal quality, great set up and there fans should be proud and happy there owners know how to run a club, well done to all at Brighton.’

‘We were well beaten by a better team no it’s no buts. Well done Brighton you deserved it, you were better in every department.’

‘Bit of a reality check for Newcastle, maybe punched above their weight last season, looked bang average so far this season, been bundled in a very tough CL group as well, should find out what they are really made of in the next few months.’

Stats from BBC Sport:

Brighton 3 Newcastle 1 – Saturday 2 September 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 90+2

Brighton:

Ferguson 27, 65, 70

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Brighton 56% (59%) Newcastle 44% (41%)

Total shots were Brighton 15 (12) Newcastle 9 (4)

Shots on target were Brighton 6 (4) Newcastle 2 (0)

Corners were Brighton 5 (4) Newcastle 3 (1)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Targett (Lascelles 74), Bruno, Joelinton (Wilson 58), Tonali (Longstaff 58), Gordon, Almiron (Anderson 58), Isak (Barnes 74)

Subs:

Dubravka, Livramento, Murphy, Hall

