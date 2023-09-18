Opinion

BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after 1-0 Brentford win

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle United’s win against Brentford.

The comments from neutrals especially telling…

A lot of it different to what Newcastle United fans had come to expect from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’.

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals in the past had been overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters.

Particularly stuff about the Newcastle United owners and the media inspired pile-ons that NUFC fans have become used to, when blamed for who now owns their club.

On this occasion though, politics not completely dominating the comments, more a case of your typical football ‘banter’… as well as discussion on the bizarre BBC Sport angle of wanting Eddie Howe to be seen as under threat of the sack.

The BBC Sport readers comments from neutrals, with Brentford fans and the odd Newcastle United supporter also contributing:

‘How can there be scrutiny on Howe?

He’s been superb for Newcastle!’

‘Ease pressure on Howe?

Bloody hell BBC.

Hounding one of the greatest managers in the PL and one that any team would want.’

‘Was not aware any pressure on him before reading this. Still not aware of any after reading this.’

‘One hit wonder, Howe has run his cause, time for new direction. Soon.’

‘He is average. Among elite club managers. If you rate him versus other Brit managers, then you are right. His owners grade him versus top club managers.’

‘”Pressure on Howe”

Or in English… London clubs and Man U/Liverpool-centric media doing any little thing to destabilise another club on the rise because it’s not one of their darlings.’

‘”Ease pressure on Howe” – a pressure entirely engineered by clowns in the media like BBC journalists.’

‘Before the season the same journos told us Villa had overtaken Newcastle so they’d lose all 4 of those opening games. Yet as you say they try and manufacture pressure on him when he’s doing better than they said he would!’

‘What scrutiny on Eddie Howe? Gutter journalism at its finest, the man got Newcastle into CL for the first time in 20 years with a squad mostly made up of players that were set for relegation.’

‘There isnt any pressure on Howe. “Journalists” inventing stories to save their own pointless industry.’

‘Not the best performance by Newcastle, but a confidence win, leading to Milan. Brentford, very good and organised, just not taking their chances! Referee and var had a stinker, never a penalty, disallowed goal should have been allowed.’

‘The only scrutiny / pressure that Eddie Howe takes notice of , is his own. Media spin it for headlines. As a Bournemouth supporter he and the real supporters always rate him highly.’

‘Delighted with the win. Well done lads.

But… Never a penalty, second rightly overturned and absolutely shocking to disallow the goal.

Decision making is farcical at times. Genuinely is doing the game no favours.’

‘One of the worst PL refereeing performances I’ve seen.’

‘I think that most rational fans will agree that Newcastle overachieved last season and that Howe shouldn’t be under pressure. They have a lot of good, honest pros but they’re not elite.’

‘(Arsenal fan) What’s with the junk headline ‘ease pressure on Howe’. I get that to move to the next level NUFC will want to beat the top teams regular but they’ve lost to Man City, Liverpool and Brighton. 3 top teams. They’ve had a hellish start to the season. Howe is doing perfectly fine. Such rubbish reporting!’

‘Well done Newcastle. Should have been 2-0 and Norgard should have walked but you were up against a referee that was so incompetent that it bordered on suspicious. Man U fan here by the way before some clown accuses my of being a geordie.’

‘Is there any pressure on Ten Hag then BBC? Newcastle are ahead of them.’

‘What planet r BBC on? Ease the pressure on Howe??

Get back to your love in with Man U and Liverpool.’

‘Howe, great manager and a good guy so less of the under pressure rubbish.’

‘Callum Wilson’s goal should never have been ruled out. Foul on the keeper, if the keeper was an outfield player it would never have been a foul. Keeeprs are too protected, ridiculous.’

‘”Ease the scrutiny on boss Eddie Howe.” There is no scrutiny on Howe among Newcastle fans. The only “scrutiny” is fabricated by shameless journalists.’

‘Pressure on Howe?? Let’s be honest if Chelsea and Liverpool had been themselves last season Newcastle would have been 6th. Still an amazing season for them then this season would have been acceptable. Newcastle have been a bottom half side for many years and Howe has done an amazing job and their position now is still amazing progress.’

‘Not the best game but a result is a result bring on Milan wonder if I’ll see any mackams there????’

‘Probably not but you should see the odd Saudi Arab there if that is any consolation?’

‘Soft penalty, soft disallowed goal all things being even taking nothing away from Brentford Newcastle just about earned the three points today.’

‘Anyone who has watched “ We are Newcastle United” on Amazon Prime would realize that Howe is revered by Newcastle fans, as he should be. As a 50 year plus Chelsea fan, the show brought back happy memories of following my team in the 80’s when we were terrible There was a togetherness between players and supporters. I am envious of the culture that NFC have under their owners and Howe is fabulous.’

‘Well done Newcastle United.

Totally unbiased commentary from sky sports london. Surprised the commentators didn’t burst into tears at the end.’

‘Interesting that the recall of Sean Longstaff coincided with an upturn in fortune. His attitude and endeavour had been missed by the team.’

‘Let’s take the hype off Eddie Howe and the journos should scrutinize Ten Bob at Man United. The money they have spent since he took charge and stuffed again.’

‘”Under pressure” From relegation zone to CHAMPIONS LEAGUE !!! Howe has failings but they are part of his strengths.He doesn’t tolerate”Stars”‘

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Brentford 0 – Saturday 16 September 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 64 pen

Brentford:

Possession was Brentford 43% Newcastle 57%

Total shots were Brentford 11 Newcastle 9

Shots on target were Brentford 2 Newcastle 2

Corners were Brentford 8 Newcastle 3

Referee: Craig Pawson

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Anderson, Gordon, Wilson, Barnes (Almiron 83)

SUBS:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Tonali, Targett, Isak, Hall, Livramento, Murphy

Crowd: 51,670 (Brentford approx 700)

