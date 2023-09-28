Opinion

BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after 1-0 against Manchester City

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle United’s superb display against Manchester City.

The comments from neutrals especially telling…

A lot of it different to what Newcastle United fans had come to expect from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’.

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals in the past had been overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters.

Particularly stuff about the Newcastle United owners and the media inspired pile-ons that NUFC fans have become used to, when blamed for who now owns their club.

On this occasion though, the politics seemingly forgot about completely…

The BBC Sport readers comments from neutrals, with Manchester City fans and the odd Newcastle United supporter also contributing:

‘Well played Newcastle from a city fan. You paid us too much respect in the first half but got stuck in after that. Good luck and I hope you win it now.’

‘Subs changed it for Newcastle. City couldn’t pass through them when Guimaraes came on and they created little in the second half. Gordon always a threat on the break.’

‘Congratulations to Newcastle. Much deserved. Better side from 40 mins onwards. Hope you go one better and win it.’

‘As a MC fan no complaints about the result, best wishes to all teams left, MC need to go again at weekend as players rested & others a bit short of fitness but it is what it is !’

‘What a brilliant performance from Tino, good luck to you son, Saints fan, wishing you were still with us, well played you geordies.’

‘The torrid bus trip from Newcastle to Manchester obviously playing on the minds of pep and the boys tonight.’

‘Look on the bright side City fans, at least Newcastle only scored a single goal tonight, not 8.’

‘What a second half from Newcastle. TINO LIVRAMENTO what player.’

‘Pep underestimated Newcastle and behaved like a spoilt brat at the final whistle. He can’t take losing, especially when it’s his fault, and that’s about his only failing.’

‘Should have heard the Sky lot, the commentators were a disgrace during the match.’

‘Fair play to the toon, they wanted that more in the second half and City couldn’t match them

Be good to see them go on a challenge

CTID.’

‘As a saints fan so nice to see tino back playing and playing so well.’

‘Pep showing no class as usual when City lose. Yellow carded and confronted ref at the final whistle. Very bad loser and becoming most detested Premier League manager.’

‘He has a long way to go the get ahead of Klopp in those stakes!’

‘Livramento showed just what a fantastic prospect he is and what fine business the club have done in bringing him into the team. Had Grealish, an experianced and seasoned international, in his back pocket the entire time. Not bad for a kid who’s been out for a year! Well deserved MOTM!’

‘Man City just need to spend a bit more money.’

‘City players aren’t used to playing in front of fans though.’

‘Congratulations to Newcastle. Good to see Man City are not invincible.’

‘How can the pathetic B team of Gvardiol , Alvarez and Grealish (Over **£200 million) be expected to deal with Paul Dummett?’

‘The young lad Livermento is some full back dealing with Grealish & Doku. 10 changes & Newcastle beat City impressive.’

‘Well done Newcastle, from a City fan. Need to bottle whatever Eddie Howe said at half time it worked wonders. City dreadful 2nd half, no chance of a goal. No idea what the plan was. Uncharacteristic and disappointing.’

‘Well done toon from a city fan.

To all the anti city on here, let’s be honest, if it was that important we would have taken it serious and won it.

Don’t go thinking city are on a downer. Normal service will resume at the weekend. Enjoy it while you can.’

‘Good draw for the next round, but a pity it’s not at St.James’s. Hope Toon do everyone a favour and win it.’

‘Thank you Newcastle Utd from all the fans sick of hearing so called experts talking about how Man City could go the whole season unbeaten.’

‘Gordon absolutely changed the game once again. Tino Livramento fantastic. Isak wonderful and Dummett a star for his first game in forever! Can’t complain at all about that second half performance. A great week for us.’

‘If we were to lose to any side, glad it was Newcastle and hope (despite smug Eddie at the helm) they lift this cup for the fans this season.

West ham got one last season, Newcastle fans deserve one this time.’

‘Well played Newcastle . They were really in City’s faces and stopped them playing . Fully deserved win for the Geordies . Could go on and win the trophy.’

‘I hope Eddie Howe gets credit for the changes made at half time. Hopefully he wins a trophy for Newcastle and eventually for England if gets the role after a few years at top club level.’

‘Astonishingly the Sky pundits said Newcastle would never have expected to beat City when they saw their team sheet. If I was a Newcastle fan I’d be really offended, Newcastle went into that game as favorites, and only their abject performance in the 1st half made it a contest.’

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Manchester City 0 – Wednesday 27 September 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 53

Manchester City:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man City 67% (70%) Newcastle 33% (30%)

Total shots were Man City 10 (6) Newcastle 6 (1)

Shots on target were Man City 2 (1) Newcastle 4 (1)

Corners were Man City 7 (6) Newcastle 4 (1)

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle United:

Pope; Livramento, Lascelles, Dummett (Schar 90+4), Targett, Tonali (Anderson 90), Miley (Bruno 45), Hall (Gordon 45), Murphy, Isak (Almiron 62), Joelinton

UNUSED SUBS:

Karius, Trippier, Ritchie, Manquillo

(Newcastle 1 Manchester City 0 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Pep Guardiola was out-thought by Eddie Howe – Read HERE)

(Carabao Cup fourth round draw – Newcastle United get Manchester United – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Manchester City 0 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)