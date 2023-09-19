Opinion

BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after 0-0 AC Milan draw

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle United’s draw away against AC Milan.

The comments from neutrals especially telling…

A lot of it different to what Newcastle United fans had come to expect from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’.

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals in the past had been overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters.

Particularly stuff about the Newcastle United owners and the media inspired pile-ons that NUFC fans have become used to, when blamed for who now owns their club.

On this occasion though, politics not completely dominating the comments, more a case of your typical football ‘banter’, as well as apparently AC Milan (got to Champions League semis last season) are now rubbish…

The BBC Sport readers comments from neutrals, with the odd Newcastle United supporter also contributing:

‘Chelsea fan here:

Just wanted to send my congratulations to Newcastle & their fans, on a brilliant opening result.

To go to AC Milan in the couldron that is the San Siro, is a brilliant result, no matter how you slice it.

So well played & really hope you can get though this what is being called “Group of death”.

HA’WAY THE LADS.’

‘If you said 18 months ago Newcastle would be playing AC Milan and holding them to a draw in the San Siro you would be taken to the funny farm, excellent result.’

‘Excellent result on their return to soccer’s biggest stage. Well done!’

‘If you said 18 months ago Newcastle would use every trick in the book, bore the opposition to death and have no shots on target in 90 minutes I would definitely have believed you.’

‘AC Milan and the vast majority of the rest of Europe are financial minnows versus the likes of Newcastle and the rest of the EPL these days. Not really that much of an achievement these days.’

‘Not many mags either, couldn’t sell the tickets went to general sale.’

‘4500 all sold, on sale to season ticket holders only. Stop writing nonsense.’

‘Newcastle survived the onslaught to get a point. They will be pleased with this result.

But they need to do better, not all the teams that they face will be this forgiving when in front of goal.’

‘Well done Toon, first point on the board! Speedy recovery to the fan.’

‘History tells us that if there is violence involving English soccer fans then 99 times out of 100 it is the English yobs to blame.’

‘Shows you know nothing about Italian ultras.’

‘What!!! Have you been to Milan as an away supporter?

It is savage, they still have football hooligans.

Newcastle fans are NOT trouble makers!

They are just happy to be there!’

‘Howe set the team out not to lose and achieved that and could have nicked it at the end

A point away from Home against Milan not to be sniffed at.’

‘Newcastle have turned into a decent soccer team capable of springing a few surprises. Well done.’

‘Well done Newcastle United on a battling performance.

From a fellow magpie (Notts County FC).’

‘No wonder they got battered by Inter in the derby. Absolutely woeful finishing. Leao had a moment to forget after that sublime piece of skill, which he should have scored.

Pope had a great game nonetheless. A great point for the Toon!’

‘Well done on a good result but how long can Italy get off with the trouble with attacks and stabbings that seems to happen at every time an English team play .

If this was to happen in England sure Uefa would take stronger action .

I am Scottish by the way and support the many fantastic fans that only want to travel to see there teams play.’

‘Tough game for newcastle, we dug deep and kept it tight. milan could have won it but lots for newcastle to be proud of, very respespectable showing.’

‘Good result away from home regardless of the performance, well done. Let’s hope the nufc fan makes a quick recovery.

Safc fan.’

‘Nearly an ugly win but an ugly draw will suffice.

We’re gaining experience and finding our feet in these sort of games.

Onwards and upwards. HWTL’

‘Hard earned draw, pope was superb.’

‘For all that money spent Newcastle had first shot on target after 90 minutes! WoW!

Plus the commentator said this is Newcastle’s third ever champions league in their history.

Clearly a small club!’

‘How embarrassing what a waste of space from Newcastle one shot on target. Newcastle fans I feel you 20 years away and then this disgraceful shameful hurtful etc.’

‘(Aston Villa fan) Newcastle so poor against a Championship Standard AC Milan.

See the Geordie fans did their usual – quiet most of the game, then start singing in last 10 minutes, to give impression they been singing all through the game.

2 very very poor teams. A better quality of players, and AC Milan would have won 5 or 6 nil. Terrible game.’

‘Not a bad start Newcastle, springboard to better things perhaps. Good luck.’

‘Brilliant performance well done Newcastle.’

‘We fought hard for a valuable point tonight. Not yet firing on all cylinders but we can improve. We need to take more shots on goal and not be frightened to miss. We only needed one lucky break tonight and it would have been mayhem.’

Stats from BBC Sport:

AC Milan 0 Newcastle 0 – Tuesday 19 September 5.45pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

AC Milan:

Half-time stats in brackets:

Possession was AC Milan 52% (46%) Newcastle 48% (54%)

Total shots were AC Milan 25 (15) Newcastle 6 (2)

Shots on target were AC Milan 9 (7) Newcastle 1 (0)

Corners were AC Milan 6 (4) Newcastle 2 (0)

Referee: Jose Maria Sanchez Martinez

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Tonali (Anderson 72), Murphy (Wilson 63), Isak (Barnes 90+1), Gordon (Almiron 63)

UNUSED SUBS:

Karius, Harris, Dummett, Lascelles, Targett, Hall, Livramento, Lewis Miley

Crowd: 65,695 (4,500 NUFC)

