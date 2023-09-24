Opinion

As I said… I can’t believe I am having to defend Eddie Howe

I don’t think any of you will need reminding of exactly what Eddie Howe walked into, back in November 2021. Do you?

A club that had been wrecked by Mike Ashley after 14+ years of his ownership.

A squad that hadn’t won a competitive match in six months, was seen as heading for guaranteed relegation, was totally demoralised and not even fit enough for purpose, the very first Eddie Howe job to get his inherited players properly fit, after over two years of Steve Bruce.

As Newcastle United fans, we would all surely say that Eddie Howe has done an incredible job… wouldn’t we???

What sparked me into action 26 days ago, writing something for The Mag, was seeing some of the comments following the freak defeat to Liverpool (which came after the 1-0 loss at Man City).

I couldn’t believe I was having to now (then) defend Eddie Howe!!!

Eddie Howe took charge of his first NUFC game on 20 November 2021, the 3-3 at home to Brentford in the Premier League, so when properly / fairly analysing his impact at SJP, I thought it only fair to give him seven weeks bedding in time before judging him at Newcastle United, so here are the stats on all games played since 8 January 2022, these past 22 months.

Eddie Howe Newcastle United matches since 8 January 2022:

2021/22

Premier League:

Played 19 Won 12 Drawn 2 Lost 5

Friendlies:

Played 1 Won 1 Drawn 0 Lost 0

2022/23

Premier League:

Played 38 Won 19 Drawn 14 Lost 5

Cups:

Played 8 Won 6 Drawn 0 Lost 2

Friendlies:

Played 10 Won 8 Drawn 0 Lost 2

2023/24

Premier League:

Played 6 Won 3 Drawn 0 Lost 3

Friendlies:

Played 6 Won 4 Drawn 2 Lost 0

Champions League

Played 1 Won 0 Drawn 1 Lost 0

Complete Eddie Howe NUFC record since 8 January 2022:

Played 89 Won 53 Drawn 19 Lost 17

After Sheffield United 0 Newcastle United 8, a staggering 53 of last 89 matches won, a massive 60% seeing Eddie Howe and his players victorious.

Only 17 defeats in these last 89 games / 22 months, only 19% of them lost.

Remember, this was a club and team that had become to see defeat and failure as almost inevitable under Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce.

Breaking the defeats down, there are eleven losses to ‘big six’ clubs, two friendly defeats away from Tyneside to Mainz and Benfica, losses away to high flying Brighton and Villa who are/were in their best form for many years, a bit of a freak defeat at Everton scoring with their only serious effort of the game, then the pretty much second eleven losing at Sheff Wed in the FA Cup as Eddie Howe was forced to prioritise Premier League and League Cup glory.

Only four Premier League matches lost these past 22 months at St James’ Park.

Bottom line is that Eddie Howe has increasingly made Newcastle United ever tougher to beat AND far far more likely to win.

A quite incredible turn around and progress these 22 months.

Don’t just give Eddie Howe credit when Newcastle United win 8-0 and break records at Bramall Lane.

Stay behind him and the players even when they have a defeat or two / three, when there is a tough schedule, when things are going against them.