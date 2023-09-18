Opinion

Are you local? Astonishing Newcastle United insight from weekend

A lot to talk about with Newcastle United this weekend.

Brentford hadn’t lost any of their last seven Premier League matches, plus they hadn’t failed to score in any of those seven, scoring 14 goals in total.

Newcastle United winning and keeping a clean sheet.

Impressive stuff, even if the game itself wasn’t a classic in terms of free flowing football and chances galore.

However, there was another massive stand out thing, which I haven’t seen mentioned anywhere…

Pope (England)

Trippier (England)

Schar (Switzerland)

Botman (Holland)

Burn (England)

Bruno (Brazil)

Longstaff (England)

Anderson (England)

Gordon (England)

Wilson (England)

Barnes (England)

Yes, an incredible eight players born in England, in the Newcastle United starting eleven. In fact, more than incredible by today’s levels.

So, is Eddie Howe building his squad with a very much English base of players who know the Premier League, know English football?

Well, yes.

With then top quality sprinkling of the likes of Tonali, Botman and Isak from abroad.

Then you look at the subs…

SUBS :

Almiron (Paraguay)

Dubravka (Slovakia)

Lascelles (England)

Tonali (Italy)

Targett (England)

Isak (Sweden)

Hall (England)

Livramento (England)

Murphy (England)

So another five from the nine subs, making it 13 players from 20, who were born in England.

Plus, five of them are lifelong Newcastle United fans, along with the likes of Gillespie and Dummett who weren’t in the matchday squad.

In 2023, Eddie Howe has added five signings to this NUFC first team squad and four of them (Gordon, Livramento, Hall, Barnes) were born in England, Tonali the exception.

Indeed, of the 13 players born in England who were in Saturday’s matchday 20, eight of them signed by Eddie Howe.

This isn’t a coincidence.

Plus, Howe is sending out a big message when spending big money on young players who could be the future of the England team, the likes of Hall, Livramento and Gordon.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Brentford 0 – Saturday 16 September 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 64 pen

Brentford:

Possession was Brentford 43% Newcastle 57%

Total shots were Brentford 11 Newcastle 9

Shots on target were Brentford 2 Newcastle 2

Corners were Brentford 8 Newcastle 3

Referee: Craig Pawson

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Anderson, Gordon, Wilson, Barnes (Almiron 83)

SUBS:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Tonali, Targett, Isak, Hall, Livramento, Murphy

Crowd: 51,670 (Brentford approx 700)

