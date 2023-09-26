News

Anthony Gordon set for first England senior call up? Eddie Howe says Gareth Southgate aware…

Anthony Gordon for England?

In the first four months after he signed for Newcastle United, many NUFC doubting the wisdom of Eddie Howe signing him, never mind a conversation about whether the former Everton player should be getting a call up for his country.

However, I think fair to say that surely it is a case now of when, not if, Anthony Gordon gets the call from Gareth Southgate.

His form has been excellent this season during Newcastle’s difficult early schedule and was man of the match on Sunday despite only coming on as a sub.

Anthony Gordon making the first goal for Sean Longstaff with an excellent determined run, then getting a quality goal of his own to make it 5-0.

As a winger / attacking player, overall performances definitely play a part, but when it comes to getting that England call up, nothing beats goals and assists. In his last six Premier League starts and one sub appearance, Anthony Gordon has three goals and two assists.

Some people have very short memories and talk as if the Sheffield United performance was some kind of massive step up in form. When instead it was in reality just a continuation, Anthony Gordon excellent in the 5-1 over Villa and man of the match against Liverpool despite the eventual defeat after he had been subbed. The 22 year old also playing well in the win over Brentford, whist admittedly finding things tough, with the rest of the team, in the defeats at Man City and Brighton.

After escaping the mess at Everton who shamelessly tried to make the then 21 year old into a scapegoat for their wider very extensive problems, what a story it would be if Anthony Gordon can now continue to build on this Newcastle United form and make it into Gareth Southgate’s squad for next summer’s Euros in Germany.

Having been named player of the tournament in helping England win the Under 21s Euros this past summer, Gareth Southgate for sure will be wondering when he turns to the Newcastle United rising star.

Eddie Howe asked if Anthony Gordon could be now heading for his first senior England call up:

“I’m sure Gareth Southgate is aware of him and I am sure he’s been aware of him for a long time.

“All Anthony can do is just keep performing like he has and keep his mentality as strong as it has been.

“He has been a joy to work with and he is reaping the benefits.

“That (8-0 v Sheffield United) is probably his best game for us.

“I thought he was very, very good. Very direct, I thought his goal was very good.

“He just looked a real threat, he has got so much ability, so much to give and he has got the attitude to go with it as well.

“He has got desire to improve.

“I see it every day in training, it is great to see him rewarded with that.”