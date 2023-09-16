News

Anthony Gordon on ADHD, petulance and getting up to pace at Newcastle United

An interesting interview with Anthony Gordon, official NUFC media talking to the 22 year old ahead of the Brentford match at St James’ Park.

Whilst the start to the season has been tough for NUFC, one of the undeniable positives has been the former Everton player.

Anthony Gordon looking a completely different player compared to the one so many people were prepared to write off last season.

Scoring his first Newcastle United goal in the final match of the season at Chelsea, Anthony Gordon was then player of the tournament and helped England win the Under 21s Euros, before making a great start to this season with NUFC.

Anthony Gordon excellent against Villa on the opening day and generally seen as NUFC’s man of the match in the Liverpool match, where he scored the opener and took Trent Alexander-Arnold apart.

I think these clips below from the lengthy club interview, also show that there is a lot more to Anthony Gordon when you scratch the surface…

Anthony Gordon talking to official club media, for interview in today’s (Newcastle v Brentford) match programme:

“Being a footballer is an interesting job, especially to the fans – they want to know as much as they can. Every time we speak, and speak honestly, it gives them a chance to see what goes on. I really like doing it. It shows people a bit more about me and a bit more about my personality.

“You get a lot of footballers who just do the PR answers. I don’t really like doing that. I like to be honest. If I’m asked to do an interview or to speak, that means the people interviewing want to hear my point of view on whatever the questions are. I feel like I’m best just being honest and letting people see what I think.

“Sometimes I think we can come across as robots if you do the PR answers.

“We are humans – we have opinions, just like everyone else. I’m not scared to share my opinions and I stand on what I believe in so (if) people don’t like it or people like it, that’s up to them – everyone has opinions. But I’m not afraid to share mine.”

Knew we’d get Champions League / Euros mindset:

“From a mindset perspective, two or three games before the end of the season, my main focus was the Euros.

“I knew we’d get Champions League and I knew, sort of, my position in the squad at that point, so my focus was the Euros because I felt like I could perform there, remind everyone what I can do, then come into the season in a better place… a massive confidence boost coming into this summer, because obviously last year was quite difficult for me.”

Anthony Gordon on moving on from Everton and getting up to pace at Newcastle United:

“At the start of the (2022/23) season, I would say I struggled with going from a young prospect who was doing really well (at Everton), to what was viewed as the main man at the time, I felt.

“I felt like there was a lot of pressure on me to excel and the team I was at weren’t really ready for (it), if that makes sense. I struggled with that, especially being from my home city – just even more pressure.

“It was more before I came here that I struggled.

“When I came here, it was just about seeing how good the team are doing, seeing (I) definitely weren’t going to be the best player last year with how some of the lads were playing and where I was at, so it was actually easier when I got here. I just had to keep training hard and do the basics right, where you create expectations for yourself and listen to what people are saying.

“If you’re not fit enough, you can’t do certain things and that’s how I felt last year.

“When I played some games last year, I didn’t feel fit enough to do the running off the ball and then contribute on the ball. In some games I’d do a lot of work off the ball, but then when we had the ball I couldn’t contribute. It was difficult.

“Then, some games, I was trying to save my energy when I had the ball, so I wasn’t running as much off the ball. It’s a crazy thing.

“But when you’re fit, fitness breeds confidence. If I have the confidence in myself to feel like I can run back that way… and then when I have the ball I can run past three or four players that way… it’s psychological. I just feel really confident and in a good place through the fitness.”

Anthony Gordon talking about his show of petulance when Eddie Howe subbed him late on at Brentford last season, having come on at 1-0 down and helping to turn it around to a 2-1 winning scoreline:

“…sometimes I haven’t helped myself, that moment being one.

“That’s probably the worst moment of my footballing career, to be fair. I am quite emotional with football, and I think that’s a positive, but there’s certain situations where you’ve just got to handle them in the correct way and I definitely didn’t in that moment.

“But it was another opportunity to learn for me. I’m still a young lad and I’m going to make mistakes.

“I wasn’t too worried about what people thought of me. I sort of accepted it was a mistake and spoke to the manager, apologised, and he was excellent throughout that process.

“Our relationship is as good as it’s ever been right now, probably because of those things – we’ve been through those experiences to where we are now.”

ADHD?

“My girlfriend thinks I’ve got severe ADHD, because I’ve got so many hobbies and I can’t keep still.

“I get really obsessed with things. Whatever is on my mind for those couple of weeks, I’ll buy all the gear, research into every detail of it, and it’s just my personality.

“I think that’s a good thing because I don’t just settle for just being average at something – I want to be the best at everything I do. It’s a good mindset to have, but I think it stresses the people around me out.”