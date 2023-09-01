News

Anthony Gordon has got everything – John Anderson

Anthony Gordon was very unlucky to be on the losing side on Sunday.

The winger was the best player on the pitch and scored a great goal, confidently beating Alisson after running from the halfway line. Trent Alexander-Arnold with a shocking mistake as he let the ball go under his foot and then no chance of the Liverpool defence catching Anthony Gordon.

Subbed on 72 minutes with Newcastle United a goal up and playing 11 v 10 after Van Dijk’s red card, Anthony Gordon could only watch on as Liverpool scored two late goals, leaving NUFC to reflect on missed chances and also some inspired goalkeeping from Alisson.

A tough opening to the season in terms of fixtures and it is now Brighton away tomorrow.

Newcastle United fans wondering whether Eddie Howe will make any changes after selecting the same eleven in all three games so far, however, Anthony Gordon surely one of the first names on his team sheet now.

Former Newcastle United defender John Anderson has no doubts about the one-time Everton winger’s quality, saying though e just needs to keep scoring goals now, on top of his all round performances.

John Anderson speaking to BBC Newcastle about Anthony Gordon:

“When Anthony Gordon arrived at Newcastle, he struggled to get up to the pace of our game and the intensity we played at.

“He even admitted his fitness levels weren’t where they needed to be.

“But he had a great European Championship with England’s under-21s and is now firing on all cylinders.

“There were eyebrows raised when he was substituted on Sunday because he didn’t look tired, he was still full of running and was causing Liverpool problems.

“From an individual point of view, his start to the season has been great.

He was excellent against Aston Villa on the opening weekend and then excellent against Liverpool.

“I’ve said before that he’s got everything – he just needs to add more goals to his game

“Well, he got one at the weekend – he had a lot of time to think about it but rolled it through the goalkeeper’s legs and took it well.”