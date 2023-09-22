News

Ange Postecoglou names Eddie Howe as the key figure in him ending up at the top level

Just before his 58th birthday, Ange Postecoglou suddenly found himself at the top table of club football.

Having spent his career in low level leagues in Australia, Japan and Scotland.

Ange Postecoglou finally getting his chance in the Premier League.

Tottenham this summer handing him a four year contract and certainly so far, though early days, Ange Postecoglou doing very well at the top level.

Ange Postecoglou talking to Gary Lineker for BBC Sport, the Tottenham boss giving big thanks to Eddie Howe, who turned down the Celtic job and that giving Ange Postecoglou his chance at Celtic two years ago, which then led to the Spurs job:

“I’ve got to thank Eddie Howe because that was pretty much done (Howe going to Celtic in summer 2021).

“At the end, Eddie, for a number of reasons, just didn’t feel comfortable taking the role.

“They had gone so far down the path of him being appointed that it was really late.

“Pre-season was about to start and they had to make a quick decision.

“I’d had the success (in Australia and Japan) but I hadn’t had it in a place where I knew it could be impactful.

“I wanted to be in that environment.

“It was a moment.

“Me and my wife just sat there saying ‘It is happening. At the age of 55, it was happening.”