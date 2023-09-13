Opinion

An article that every Newcastle United fan (and especially the club’s owners) should read

Let’s start from the beginning – I was born a Newcastle United fan in 1967, 1 mile from the ground!

1969, I remember my Dad coming home ecstatic from the Rangers Fairs Cup games. He told the story that the Rangers fans tried to tip the NUFC fans bus he was on, over, in Glasgow!

My first game was 1970.

I was stopped from going for a while as was singing songs about the referee and his parentage. I was too young to understand the words but my Mam was not impressed!

I grew up initially in the Leazes End. I asked my Dad if we too could run on the pitch in 1974 v Nottingham Forest. My Dad being a probation officer said no!

I started going to away games with my Dad. Sunderland and Boro away were always interesting!

The Leazes End became uncovered. I started going with my mates to the Gallowgate end. We were in the scoreboard section.

I was there when Darren (RIP) would lead the singing, interspersed with Tommy and his “Little white bull” renditions.

I remember crowds of 10,000. I was one of the 10,000 who always turned up, even when friends and family stopped going.

1980 being approached by Newcastle scouts to trial for NUFC. Wearing the NUFC strip and playing right back!!

I was there for Kevin Keegan first time and sucking the ball into the Gallowgate end goal.

I was at Anfield for the Keegan FA Cup match. I heard the fans singing “throw the seats out for the lads.” My seat (extra cost) was already on the pitch when I got into the ground!

I was at many away games. I remember Huddersfield away and fans in the floodlights. Tommy on his mate’s shoulder mimicking the police escort on their horses.

I remember the bad times, football specials to the away grounds. Pitched battles outside Maine Road Kippax, getting attacked outside Anfield, train getting bricked at Blackburn, spotters at Ayresome Park.

I was there in the Fullwell end twice for Sunderland away. Not that game..

Standing in the Gallowgate end, wind rain and snow!!

Wading through the toilets, getting a warm leg in the crowd from someone behind. Learning it is smart to stand with the barrier to your back rather than in front of you, especially when the crowd surged and/or a goal happened.

1986 I moved to Scotland. I would continue to travel to home and away games.

1990s I bought my first season ticket, travelling regularly from Scotland to the games. I shared it with friends and family when I could not go.

1999 I fell 200 feet off Ben Nevis and although nearly died, managed to pull through. Annoyingly, I lost many memories which sometimes come back when friends remind me. I really can’t remember the entertainer years!!

I was in the Old George and friends said remember we met here before the Tino Barcelona match. I still can’t remember that one!

2002 I move to the SE of England. No mountains. Handy for away trips but more difficult for St. James’ Park. I now attend more away games than home games.

2003 I was at Inter Millan away. Solano hits the crossbar, Shearer opens the scoring, Vieri equalises for Inter, Shearer restores Newcastle’s lead and then Cordoba equalises for Inter. I was in the Canal area where the singing started “Have you ever seen a Mackem in Milan?”

I would at this time often get tickets from a Newcastle player who was married to a family member. I went to his box at St. James’ Park, also the players’ wives’ box to watch home games and multiple away game tickets. I would give my ticket to family and friends.

Ashley! Season ticket stopped!! At this point I concentrated mostly on away games.

2009 My son who was born (2003) in the SE of England asks me “Dad, why do I support Newcastle?” His friends being Arsenal, Spurs, Chelsea, West Ham etc.

My answer “your Dad is a Geordie, that makes you a Geordie.”

“Ok Dad” he says!!

Taking my son and daughter to the games during the Ashley era. Grim times. Remember my coaching chat to them at Chelsea away as follows (1) Expect to get beaten, (2) Celebrate like crazy if we score a goal (3) be ecstatic if we get a draw (4) be euphoric if we win!!

Through my divorce, the Newcastle player is no longer part of the family. I get tickets from friends who have kept their season tickets through the Ashley era.

Southend away pre-season friendly, Plymouth away in my youth.

Talking to lads in Newcastle tops at Portsmouth away with Portsmouth accents. My Dad was a Geordie they say who joined the Royal Navy. “We get our tickets from family and friends in the NE.” Similar stories at Fulham, Arsenal and other away days.

Brighton away and the song “we have an end full of Cockneys!” My son who has a strong SE accent shouted “come on Newcastle” which initiated this song!!

Arsenal away three times in one season, seeing us lose in the league, league cup and FA cup!!

2019 I move to Helsinki, Finland. Even colder than the NE and when we say it is Baltic I know where the saying comes from.

2019 onwards I continue to go to the games, mainly away matches. I fly from Helsinki to Heathrow and then onward travel to the matches. Six to eight matches a season I would go to.

2021/ 2022 I buy my son his first season ticket. He started a degree course at Northumbria University and this was his reward. I was unsure whether to buy two (one for him and one for me) but was able to have his seat next to my friends and family so decided on the one. Plus, I still did not want to give Ashley the money.

October 2021 we are taken over. My Newcastle daft son with the SE accent celebrates at St James’ Park with the masses.

2022/ 2023 I continue to go to matches both at St James’ Park and away matches, flying in from Helsinki.

Last match of the season at Chelsea away, celebrating the Champions League qualification. Meeting the Toon Navy at Fulham, Champions League music being played by Toon fans with Tannoy!!

2023/ 2024 season. I am deemed not a fit and proper person to receive a match ticket from my friends.

Gutted..

(ED: Just like every other article, here at The Mag we choose the title/headline that is used, at times going with the author’s suggestion, other times not. Obviously a ‘not’ on this occasion. The main reason for going with the above instead, is because this article brilliantly sums up so much, particularly with regard to the club’s draconian response to Newcastle United away fans passing tickets on (at face value) to the likes of Dave and others, for the best of reasons. Something which has helped ensure Newcastle United are well supported when and wherever they have played, year after year.)