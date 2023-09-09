News

Alexander Isak quizzed by media in Sweden about the situation at Newcastle United

Alexander Isak has been talking to the media in Sweden, ahead of their internationals.

The striker asked about Newcastle’s start to the season.

Alexander Isak giving a very honest and balanced reaction to what has happened so far.

Alexander Isak talking to Aftonbladet about Newcastle United’s start to the season, as translated by Sport Witness:

“It was almost a bit too good a start (Newcastle 5 Aston Villa 1).

“Then we had a negative trend after that.

“It wasn’t the best feeling to leave with (to come and play for Sweden).

“We have had a small dip and have not reached the levels we know we can reach.

“We haven’t had an easy schedule in the first four (Premier League matches).

“But we should have been able to take a little more than three points.”

Alexander Isak on the money here, Newcastle could and should have had more points in the opening four games, but unrealistic to have expected anything above a ‘little more’ in the tough quartet of matches.

Newcastle won the least toughest game, smashing Villa 5-1, Alexander Isak scoring twice and could have had his hat-trick when one on one with the keeper.

In reality, if everything hadn’t gone wrong for Newcastle and right for Liverpool in that very unlucky defeat, if NUFC had seen out the win, then I think six points from twelve would have been seen as a very positive return from this very difficult opening.

My take on it, is that before the season kicked off, most fans would certainly have taken five points if offered, most likely coming from a win over Villa and draws against Liverpool and Brighton. Simple fact is that Man City have won every single home game, in all competitions, in 2023, so no expectations there.

The pressure doesn’t relent for Alexander Isak in this ‘break’ for internationals.

With two defeats in their opening three group matches, realistically it is now a case of Sweden having to beat both Estonia away on Saturday and Austria at home on Tuesday, if they are to have any chance of qualifying for the 2024 Euros finals.

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Saturday 16 September 2023 – Newcastle v Brentford (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 19 September – AC Milan v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Sunday 24 September 2023 – Sheff Utd v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 27 September 2023 – Newcastle v Man City (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 30 September 2023 – Newcastle v Burnley (3pm)

Wednesday 4 October 2023 – Newcastle v PSG (8pm) TNT Sports

Sunday 8 October 2023 – West Ham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 21 October 2023 – Newcastle v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports